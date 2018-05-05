Alternative News
Presidents & Politicians That Told The World Who Really Makes The Decisions
This is an article that originated from Collective Evolution in 2015. We are reposting it now to bring awareness to the ‘Deep State‘ that currently controls global politics and major institutions and has, for a long time.
At the end of the day, WE (humanity) make the ultimate decisions as to what direction we want to take our planet. The moment we choose, we can change the human experience at any given time.
“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.” – Edward Bernays (“the father of public relations”), Propaganda, 1928 (note that Bernays’ book, Propaganda, begins with the above quote).
If you told somebody 10 years ago that there existed some sort of secret group or “secret government” pulling the strings behind the scenes of government policy, international law, various global rules/regulations, and more, they would have called you a “conspiracy theorist.” Today things have changed, largely as a result of information leaked by Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, and various other whistleblowers and activists in recent years. Their bravery has shed light on the world of secrecy that’s been blinding the masses since its inception.
I’ve mentioned this before, and I’ll mention it again, did you know that the U.S. Government classifies more than 500 million pages of documents each year? Did you know that the United States has a history of government agencies existing in secret? For example, the National Security Agency (NSA) was founded in 1952, but its existence was hidden until the mid 1960’s. Even more secretive is the National Reconnaissance Office, it was founded in 1960 but remained completely secret for 30 years. Then we have the entire black budget world, a world dominated by secrecy that was officially revealed by Edward Snowden a couple of years ago. This deals with what are known as “Special Access Programs.”
It’s not just statements that these “high-level” people are making. It’s all of the proof and evidence that goes along with it.
You can read more about the black budget HERE
Canadian Defence Minister Paul Hellyer
Former Minister of National Defence, Paul Hellyer, is one of Canada’s best known and most controversial politicians. He was first elected in 1949, and was the youngest cabinet minister appointed to Louis S. St. Laurent’s government eight years later. He held senior posts in the governments of Lester B. Pearson and Pierre E. Trudeau. He achieved the rank of senior master (Deputy Prime Minister), and went on to become the Canadian Defence Minister. He is best known for the unification of the Canadian Armed Forces, and in September 2005 he became the first person of cabinet rank in the G8 group of countries to state unequivocally that “UFOs are as real as the airplanes flying overhead.”
Here’s what he had to say about the world of secrecy:
It is ironic that the U.S. would begin a devastating war, allegedly in search of weapons of mass destruction, when the most worrisome developments in this field are occurring in your own backyard. It is ironic that the U.S. should be fighting monstrously expensive wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, allegedly to bring democracy to those countries, when it itself can no longer claim to be called a democracy, when trillions, and I mean thousands of billions of dollars have been spent on projects about which both the Congress and the Commander in Chief have been kept deliberately in the dark. (source)
The 28th U.S. President Woodrow Wilson
Woodrow Wilson, an American academic, politician, and the 28th president of the United States, had this to say (among other things) in his book The New Freedom. The book also contains several other, similarly eye-opening statements:
Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it. (source)
The 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy
Here’s what JFK had to say in one of his most famous speeches:
The very word “secrecy” is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it. Even today, there is little value in opposing the threat of a closed society by imitating its arbitrary restrictions. Even today, there is little value in insuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it. And there is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment. That I do not intend to permit to the extent that it is in my control. … For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence–on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed. (source)
John C. Calhoun, 7th Vice President of The United States
John C. Calhoun was the 7th Vice President of the United States, from 1825-1832. He was also a political theorist during the first half of the 19th century.
Here’s what he had to say:
A power has risen up in the government greater than the people themselves, consisting of many, and various, and powerful interests, combined into one mass, and held together by the cohesive power of the vast surplus in the banks. (source)
This quote reminds me of a great clip from the Thrive documentary by Foster Gamble, heir to the Proctor Gamble corporation. He was groomed for the establishment, but chose a different path.
New York City Mayor John F. Hylan
John F. Hylan was Mayor of New York City from 1918-1925. He has been famously quoted as saying:
The real menace of our Republic is the invisible government, which like a giant octopus sprawls its slimy legs over our cities, states and nation … The little coterie of powerful international bankers virtually run the United States government for their own selfish purposes. They practically control both parties … [and] control the majority of the newspapers and magazines in this country. They use the columns of these papers to club into submission or drive out of office public officials who refuse to do the bidding of the powerful corrupt cliques which compose the invisible government. It operates under cover of a self-created screen [and] seizes our executive officers, legislative bodies, schools, courts, newspapers and every agency created for the public protection. (source)(source)
Senator William Jenner
A United States senator who said this to Congress in 1954:
Today the path to total dictatorship in the U.S. can be laid by strictly legal means … We have a well-organized political-action group in this country, determined to destroy our Constitution and establish a one-party state … It operates secretly, silently, continuously to transform our Government … This ruthless power-seeking elite is a disease of our century… This group … is answerable neither to the President, the Congress, nor the courts. It is practically irremovable. (source)
Senator Daniel K. Inouye
Inouye was the highest ranking Asian-American politician in United States history, serving the democratic party from 1963 until his death in 2012.
There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself. (source)
34th U.S. President And 5 Star General, Dwight Eisenhower
In his farewell address to the nation, president Eisenhower offered these words of caution:
In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist. … Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defence with our peaceful message and goals. (source)
This speech is relevant to share here, because the disastrous rise of misplaced power within the military industrial complex has indeed occurred…
Benjamin Disraeli, First British MP
The world is governed by very different personages to what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes. (Coningsby, Book 4, Chap. 15.) – Page 131
26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt
President Roosevelt revealed this information:
“Political parties exist to secure responsible government and to execute the will of the people. From these great staffs, both of the old parties have ganged aside. Instead of instruments to promote the general welfare they have become the tools of corrupt interests which use them in martialling [sic] to serve their selfish purposes. Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of the day. Unhampered by tradition, uncorrupted by power, undismayed by the magnitude of the task, the new party offers itself as the instrument of the people, to sweep away old abuses, to build a new and nobler government.” (source)
The list of quotes is very large and could fill a number of pages, so I will stop there.
An Authentic Photo From The Los Angeles Times of A UFO Witnessed By 1 Million People
In Brief
- The Facts:
In 1942 a large unidentified craft that was also tracked on radar was witnessed by over 1 million people. It hovered over Los Angeles as a city blackout was ordered. The military opened fire on the craft but failed to bring it down.
- Reflect On:
This is one of multiple UFO encounters throughout ancient and modern history. Why do we always respond with violence?
” Everything is in a process of investigation both in the United States and in Spain, as well as the rest of the world. The nations of the world are currently working together in the investigation of the UFO phenomenon. There is an international exchange of data.” – General Carlos Castro Cavero (1979). From “UFOs and the National Security State, Volume 2,″ written by Richard Dolan.
Although the quote above comes from 1976, it also applies to decades prior. Fast forward to today and we now have thousands upon thousands of declassified documents (even though millions are still classified every year by the United States) that prove there was and still is a high level of interest in the UFO phenomenon from governments and military agencies worldwide. Documents indicate that these objects are tracked often on air/ground radar, sometimes simultaneously, as well as visually confirmed by the pilots scrambling to check them out. These objects perform maneuvers that defy our laws of physics and are clocked travelling at speeds no known aircraft on our planet can travel, at least some of them.
Their existence has now been confirmed within the mainstream, you can read more about the latest with regards to mainstream UFO disclosure here.
Here is a great example of a declassified document detailing what happens when the military has an encounter with a UFO.
“As the F-4 approached a range of 25 nautical miles it lost all instrumentation and communications. When the F-4 turned away from the object and apparently was no longer a threat to it, the aircraft regained all instrumentation and communications. Another brightly lighted object came out of the original object. The second object headed straight toward the F4.” (source)
To compliment these documents, we also have hundreds of statements from high ranking officials from around the world, like this one:
“There is a serious possibility that we are being visited and have been visited for many years by people from outer space, by other civilizations. Who they are, where they are from, and what they want should be the subject of rigorous scientific investigation and not be the subject of ‘rubishing’ by tabloid newspapers.” (source) – Lord Admiral Hill-Norton, Former Chief of Defence Staff, 5 Star Admiral of the Royal Navy, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee
Here you will find a video of an air force pilot sharing his particular experience.
“Decades ago, visitors from other planets warned us about where we were headed and offered to help. But instead, we, or at least some of us, interpreted their visits as a threat, and decided to shoot first and ask questions after.”
The quote above comes from Paul Hellyer, former Canadian defence minister. (source)
What Happened In 1942?
During the Second World War, UFO reports soared, especially after the atomic bomb was dropped. This is interesting given the fact that a number of the declassified documents indicate UFO incursions at several different military nuclear missile facilities around the globe. Perhaps the best and most well known example comes from 1967 at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. The base controls a giant network of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), where a number of highly trained military personnel witnessed a red, glowing UFO hovering outside the gate. At that time, all of the ICBMs shut down including the back-up generators. Just to be clear, this doesn’t ever happen. A conference was held seven years ago at the National Press Club discussing this issue, you can view that here.
Here is a Wikileaks cable that discusses an incident in Algeria where flying “machines” that “obscure” their shape were spotted near military installations. There are too many examples to list here.
But prior to World War 2, the UFO issue was still prominent. We even have historical records and artwork of UFOs in antiquity that are well documented, you can find out more about that here. This particular article will focus on what happened above Los Angeles in 1942.
The picture you see above is of an object that hovered over Los Angeles in the early morning hours of February 25th, 1942. The small white dots around the object are artillery bursts. This incident happened only three months after Pearl Harbour. At the time, there was a lot of attention placed on the US and the US was on high alert.
Here are the facts:
- Several radars detected an object about 120 miles west of Los Angeles
- Within minutes, anti-aircraft batteries went on high alert
- At approximately 2:20 am, the object was tracked on radar to within a few miles of the coast and a city blackout was ordered
- Shortly after 3:00 am, the object appeared right over the city and anti-aircraft batteries opened fire
- Approximately 1500 rounds were fired into the sky, not over the ocean but directly over the city
- Three citizens died from the shelling and three more from heart attacks attributed to the shelling
- A great deal of property damage was inflicted
- Dr. Bruce Maccabee, an expert in photographic analysis, believed the objects to be roughly 100 feet or more in diameter
- The event was witnessed by approximately 1 million people
Hearing from 1 of the million who saw this object
Below is some witness testimony from the event, his name was Scott Littleton, a Professor of Anthropology, Emeritus, Occidental College, Los Angeles, CA
“The two of us stood side by side in front of the house, huddling together in the chill night air and staring up into the sky. The planes we’d heard were not in sight, but what captured our rapt attention was a silvery, lozenge-shaped “bug,” as my mother later described it, that was clearly visible in the searchlight beams that pinpointed it. Although it was a clear, moonlit night, no other details could be discerned, despite the fact that, when we first saw it, the object was hanging motionless almost directly overhead. Its altitude is hard to estimate, especially after all these years, but I’d guess that it was somewhere between 4,000 and 8,000 feet. This may explain why we didn’t see the orange glow reported by several eyewitnesses in Santa Monica and Culver City, where the object was apparently much lower. (One witness suggests that this glow may simply have been the reflection of shell bursts against the object’s “silvery” body.)”
The official explanation for the event ranged from “nothing happened” to “balloons,” but all those who’ve studied this phenomenon in depth know that it’s been wrapped in secrecy for a very long time and the lid is just beginning to blow. The only problem is, all of the witnesses described something very different from the official explanation.
“Behind the scenes, high ranking Air Force officers are soberly concerned about UFOs. But through official secrecy and ridicule, many citizens are led to believe the unknown flying objects are nonsense.” Former head of CIA, Roscoe Hillenkoetter, 1960 (source)
This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, in 1997 people in Arizona witnessed something truly spectacular. As UFO researcher Richard Dolan describes it:
“People in Phoenix were treated to an amazing display of hovering lights over the city. These lights appeared to be motionless and in perfect formation. They were truly an astounding sight to behold: an enormous semi-circular string of lights in the night sky.” (source)
The event received massive amounts of media attention.
Fife Symington, the Governor of Arizona at the time, even held a press conference that featured a large and costumed alien mocking all of the UFO enthusiasts, but it seemed goodhearted in nature and, according to him, was done to lighten the mood.
What is interesting to note, however, is that Fife was keeping something to himself – he actually witnessed the event, and the former Air Force veteran spoke out years after the event (when his stint as governor ended) saying:
“If you had been here 10 years ago, standing out here and looking out there at the lights, you would have been astounded, you would have been amazed. I suspect that unless the Department of Defense can prove otherwise, then it was probably some form of alien spacecraft. It was enormous and it just felt otherworldly, in your gut you could just tell it was otherworldly.” (source)
You can read more about that story here.
Source used:
UFOs For The 21st Century Mind
Trump-Kim Meeting In Vietnam: Elaborate ‘Photo Op’ Or History In The Making?
In Brief
- The Facts:
Donald Trump is holding a second summit with Kim Jong-un, which Trump believes will eventually lead to a denuclearized Korean peninsula.
- Reflect On:
Is this meeting one sign among others that we are finally making steps towards peace in the world?
In order to understand the significance of the meeting in Vietnam between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, it will be helpful to get a general idea about the mainstream characterization of the situation before we try to speculate about what is really going on behind the scenes, or what the potential outcome may be of this historic reversal of tensions within the region.
The basic ‘story’ that the social engineers behind mainstream media have been running with for a number of decades is that ever since the armistice between North and South Korea, North Korea has operated as a ‘rogue’ state. As an insular communist nation shrouded in secrecy, North Korea has long been a failed, impoverished, backwards state run by an unelected family line of dictators who have all been accused of human rights abuses, beginning with Kim Il-sung (1948-1994), then his son Kim Jong-il (1994-2011) and finally succeeded by the latter’s son Kim Jung-un (2011-present).
This is not to say that there isn’t truth in much of this. It more so is a commentary that external powers seem to have wanted things to continue this way all along. Note, for instance, that an attempt to establish a peace treaty a year after the armistice was signed was blocked by the U.S. Secretary of State:
During the 1954 Geneva Conference in Switzerland, Chinese Premier and foreign minister Zhou Enlai suggested that a peace treaty should be implemented on the Korean peninsula. However, the US secretary of state, John Foster Dulles, did not accommodate this attempt to achieve such a treaty. A final peace settlement has never been achieved.
The signed Armistice established the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the de facto new border between the two nations, put into force a cease-fire, and finalized repatriation of prisoners of war. The DMZ runs close to the 38th parallel and has separated North and South Korea since the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed in 1953. South Korea never signed the Armistice Agreement due to President Syngman Rhee’s refusal to accept the division of Korea. (source)
Perhaps, even back then, the division of North and South Korea was seen as something that the power brokers in the U.S. felt they could use to their advantage.
The Stage Is Set
Donald Trump’s approach to North Korea since he became President has been an interesting carrot-and-stick show. He has referred to Kim as ‘rocket man’ in the past, and said this about the size of Kim’s Nuclear Button:
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
It should be familiar to all of us by now that this is all part of Trump’s deal-making persona. His attacks can be extreme and often laughable, but it’s part of his strategy to cast his serious deal-making in a positive light, where his proposals are seen as win-win. And certainly one cannot argue against the fact that Trump has somehow gotten beyond the slinging of insults to become the only President since the end of the Korean War to sit down with the North Korean leader for a cordial geopolitical discussion.
The background narrative that preceded these talks is simple. Rogue state North Korea has nuclear weapons. They have been continuing to develop long-range missiles with the hope of being able to deliver these missiles to the United States. North Korea’s leader is unpredictable, temperamental, and may attempt to use military force when he feels he has been provoked. So other countries in the region are ‘worried’ and need the protection of the Unites States, which serves to justify a permanent U.S. military presence in South Korea. (Has anyone ever explained to you how U.S. troops on the ground in South Korea actually help to prevent a nuclear attack on South Korea? Me neither.)
As explained in the video below (full video here), expectations for the meeting are not so high, and any small progress will be seen as a win for both countries:
This article in the Atlantic stakes out the mainstream media position on the meeting:
That’s what Trump’s meeting with Kim in Vietnam, on February 27–28, amounts to. At best, the two leaders will achieve a breakthrough on peace and denuclearization that has eluded their predecessors for decades. At worst, the United States will reward North Korea without reducing the danger it poses. Somewhere in the middle would be a repeat of the leaders’ first summit in Singapore last June: a spectacle with little of substance to show for it.
Note that MM is preparing to characterize the summit as ‘a spectacle with little substance,’ in an attempt to show that Trump is just grandstanding. But if it actually involves ‘rewards’ for North Korea (i.e. the removal of U. S. troops from South Korea) it will be characterized as an abject failure on the part of Donald Trump who is not fit to serve the geopolitical interests of the United States and its allies. Whatever guarantees Trump offers that North Korea has agreed to denuclearize will be met with skepticism founded in their mistrust of Kim. So, yet again, MM is poised to criticize Trump no matter what the outcome is.
What’s Going On Backstage
Even in the mainstream, events such as these are being seen as ‘political theatre.’ In the video above, the commentator mentions that ‘both sides only need to see a limited amount of progress to actually have it be seen as a win, right, I mean, they’re playing to the international community, but they’re also playing to their domestic audiences as well.’ And so it is well established that these public meetings are the show, put out there for perception-building, and the real and actual work and progress is hammered out among the power players in a backstage room that we are not yet privy to.
Here’s the difference with what seems to be happening now: Donald Trump and those allied behind him seem to have wrested enough power away from the Deep State that they are taking over as the prime perception-builders in the world of geopolitics. Other players like National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who some suspect of affiliation with the Deep State, have much more muted voices in the discussion. It is this newfound power vested in Trump that is really what has made these talks possible, and is really what is allowing Kim Jong-un to shed his image as stern and crazy communist bad-boy and begin to be perceived as an intelligent, capable and affable world leader.
The Deep State would never want this kind of summit to happen, just as they wanted continued conflict in Syria, a war with Iran, and whatever other smokescreens they could put up to continue their plans for global rule. In particular, North Korea could be counted on to serve as a scare tactic, a distraction, and one of many justifications for global Western Military Hegemony. Peace in the Korean peninsula would serve a devastating blow to those tactics.
Q Believes This Is The Real Deal
A Q drop from yesterday shows that they are optimistic that these meetings are for a lot more than the leaders gaining some popularity from their international and domestic audiences. There is a sense that signs of peace, not only in the Korean peninsula but other hotspots such as Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen, could foreshadow big and historic changes in the world that are imminent since the Deep State no longer has both hands on the scepter of power.
——Q!!mG7VJxZNCIAnonymousFeeling like Anons in US will be up late tonight following POTUS/Q in Vietnam.>>5401939It’s going to be HISTORIC!Planned long ago.[-21]Within the next 21 days BIG BIG BIG HAPPENINGS are going to take place.Q——
Q’s note that this event was ‘planned long ago’ reinforces the idea that the alliance behind Trump has long hoped for the end of unnecessary wars and hostilities that were fundamentally the creation of the Deep State. It will be interesting to see if ‘BIG BIG BIG HAPPENINGS’ indeed take place over the next 21 days.
The Takeaway
The world manifests by virtue of our collective consciousness, so while players on the world stage like Donald Trump seem to be the ones making deals to change the world, we can also look at Trump’s actions as a manifestation of our growing hunger for peace. As we continue our inner work to let go of our own polarized and war-like attitudes and emotions, the world will continue to slowly evolve towards collective harmony and peace.
Brazilian Artist Upcycles Tires & Turns Them Into Beds For Animals!
In Brief
- The Facts:
Amarildo Silva Filho has made a business out of upcycling old tires into comfortable and beautiful beds for stray animals, sheltered animals and even pets!
- Reflect On:
Why do we continue to participate in the desecration of our earth? We need to join forces with individuals like Amarildo to help combat the pollution we continue to infest our planet with.
Our earth is marvellously abundant and provides its dwellers with the necessities to survive such as food, shelter, and water, but what it also contains is an excessive amount of trash. The exact number to date is unknown, but when we consider that 1.3 billion tons of household waste is generated per year and only about 258-368 million tons of trash end up in one of the 50 largest dumpsites… one begins to wonder, where is the rest of it?
We are already very aware of The Great Garbage Patch in the ocean, which is infested with plastic, and another one was recently discovered floating in the Caribbean off the coast of an island near Honduras. This information is obviously distressing, but there is some good news: People are working tirelessly (no pun intended) to amend this issue. With The Great Garbage Patch, we have Boyan Slat who invented a device to clean up the ocean, and on land we have a new hero: 23 year-old Brazilian artist, Amarildo Silva Filho.
Two years ago, Amarildo encountered a pile of old tires in his neighbourhood and became inspired to combine two things he loves most: upcycling and his love of animals. What he came up with was unique, highly useful, and comfortable! Amarildo created beds from the tires for local strays, animals in shelters, and even pets. Below you will find images of how Amarildo creates these funky beds. He cuts and washes the tires that are either donated or found on the streets, and then he paints, decorates and sometimes customizes the pieces, and finishes them off by adding straps to help carry them and a mattress that he sews himself.
Amarildo has since created over 6,000 tire beds for animals and is continuing to create more as he’s received a lot of requests from pet-owners who are environmentally conscious and want to support his mission. If you’d like to learn more about Amarildo’s company, Caominhas Pets, or even order a bed for your fur baby, check out his Facebook Page or Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
“The only way to do a great job is to love what you do.”
– Amarildo Silva Filho
View this post on Instagram
Não deixe que digam que vc não vai conseguir só porque elas não conseguiram.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
