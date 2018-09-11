Alternative News
Donald Trump Implies 9/11 Was A Controlled Demolition
Donald Trump's comments on 9/11 suggest that bombs were involved in taking down the World Trade towers. He joins a long and growing list of people suggesting that this was actually a controlled demolition.
Why does the US continue to hide truth about 9/11? Why do they refuse to do a proper investigation?
The destruction of the World Trade Towers on 9/11 is an event that continues to spark our awakening to the malice contained at the heart of several governments. These governments are dangled from a string by the corporations who sit above them, who are in turn dangled by the financial elite who sit above them.
This is important to know. Prominent politicians have referenced this ‘secret government’ for decades, but when a topic like the ‘deep state‘ is presented on mainstream media, it’s pushed as a conspiracy theory. While this can get frustrating, a growing number of people are seeing through the veil more than ever.
The End Of Our Innocence
Prior to 9/11, many global citizens, especially American citizens, could not fathom that their government could do anything so barbaric, so unethical, and so destructive. It’s quite ironic that for years, Western media has falsely accused several politicians of other nations of murdering their own people, the latest example being the chemical gas attacks blamed on Syrian president Bashar al Assad. But many people are seeing through this, and coming to understand how false flag terrorism has been used a lot throughout history, both prior to and post 9/11. That said, no event has had the awakening effect that 9/11 had and continues to have.
Today, we have thousands of architects and engineers, many academicians and even peer-reviewed studies that show there is no possible way that planes could have brought down the two towers, as well as the official story about the collapse of building number seven, which wasn’t even hit by a plane. This is why the global citizenry, and judging by the latest polls, the American citizenry, do not believe the official story put out by the government regarding what really happened on that day. It’s not because we are stupid, it’s not because we are ‘conspiracy theorists,’ it’s simply because we questioned what was being told to us via mainstream media, and decided to investigate for ourselves.
See: Studies Show WTC Building 1,2 & 7 Could Not Have Fallen – Why Does The US Still Lie About 9/11?
15 Disturbing Facts About 9/11 You’ll Wish Weren’t True
16 Facts, 16 Years Later About 9/11 That Are No Longer A “Conspiracy Theory”
For more of our articles on 9/11, click here.
Donald Trump Weighs In
U. S. Politicians and others within government have not really questioned what happened on 9/11–except for Donald Trump. One of his engineers was the architect of the building. Here’s what he had to say, taken from this interview:
It wasn’t architectural defect…The World Trade Center was always known as a very very strong building…Don’t forget that building took a bomb in the basement (1993). Now the basement is the most vulnerable place because that’s your foundation, and it withstood that…I got to see that area, about three or four days after it too place because one of my structural engineers actually took me for a tour, because he did the building and I said “I can’t believe it.” The building was standing solid and half of the columns were blown out…So, this was an unbelievably powerful building.
After talking about the structure of the building, and the way it was built with the steel on the outside (first building ever to do so for structural purposes …), and how it’s not possible for a plane to destroy that, he went on to say:
How could a plane, even a 767 or a 747 or whatever it might have been, how could it possibly go through the steel? I happen to think they had not only a plane but they had bombs that exploded almost simultaneously because I just can’t imagine anything being able to go through that wall….I just think that there was a plane with more than just fuel. Obviously they were very big planes, they were going very rapidly…You’re talking about taking out steel, the heaviest caliber steel that was used on the building. These buildings were rock solid.
Trump also stated the fact that the US government had knowledge before the attack before it happened, and they still did not stop it. He also mentioned that he saw a big hole in some of the steel beams, hinting to explosions.
Trump has been quite outspoken regarding corporate control over the government, as well as all of the deceit that goes on as to how our government has been hijacked by rogue groups within the government. It’s easy to see why he was and is completely vilified. It had nothing to do with racism or sexism, and if you think this, you’re simply regurgitating what you get from television programming, and have no understanding of how politics works. We go into it deeper here:
The Deep Truth Behind Why Trump Is President
Other Commentators On The Deep State
Below is a great quote from Robert W. Welch Jr, given way back in 1958, addressing the Deep State.
“So brush the insiders dust out of your eyes, my friends, and the communist soap suds out of your Brain, and ask yourselves in all honesty, what on Earth is wrong with the United States simply minding its own business, or with having its foreign policy function primarily for the safety and benefit of the American people? Which is exactly what we had done for the first 140 years of our existence as a nation, to the incredible advantage of ourselves and everybody else, everybody, that is, except a numerically small clique of power-lusting conspirators who have somehow inflicted themselves on a gullible world.”
The American empire has had a history of infiltrating and destroying other countries through unethical means (terrorism) and then stepping in to be a ‘savior,’ imposing their will on others. This has been done through the most savage means, with 9/11 being one small example compared to what they’ve done overseas.
The real menace of our Republic is the invisible government, which like a giant octopus sprawls its slimy legs over our cities, states and nation … The little coterie of powerful international bankers virtually run the United States government for their own selfish purposes. They practically control both parties … [and] control the majority of the newspapers and magazines in this country. – John F. Hylan was Mayor of New York City from 1918-1925 (source)(source)
But it is not representative of America, but rather the corruption within politics and the deep state that in no way represents the will of the American people.
Steve R. Pieczenik is one of many people from ‘within’ these ranks who is currently speaking about this. He’s a former United States Department of State official and has been involved with the intelligence community for years. He’s been through and worked within multiple administrations. He has been providing updates on what is happening, the deep state that exists within the American government and how there is currently a ‘battle’ between the Trump administration and the deep state. You can find those interviews online everywhere, he conducted most of them with Alex Jones. He’s also been outspoken and addressed that Trump has already commented on 9/11, and referenced the interview below.
Trump Survived The Attacks
This is why Trump has been vilified. I’ll leave you with this great quote from author Richard Dolan, taken from one of his 2016 articles.
For sure, the power elite closed ranks and did everything possible to ensure a victory for Clinton. This included not only the Democratic party (which previously played dirty pool against Bernie Sanders), but the entire mainstream media machine, the financial community, the EU, and even the Republican party itself. If nothing else, I had concluded that the media alone had done a sufficient job of demonizing Trump – multiple negative headlines daily for more than a year – to make him unelectable to the American people.
For more than a year, we have been told that Trump is a racist, sexist, xenophobe, liar, cheat, and narcissist. The attack bears all the marks of a coordinated effort among the major news outlets: CNN, NYT, WaPo, HuffPo, USA Today, and the rest. It reminded me very much of the concerted media attack against Brazil’s Dilma Rousseff which culminated earlier in 2016 in her impeachment and removal from power. In the case of Rousseff, we see what has been alternately described as a soft coup or a Wall Street coup, rather along the lines of the “color revolutions” of a few years earlier (which are now largely understood as CIA-NGO orchestrated). In both cases, pretexts were created and hammered home by an insistent media that whipped up public opinion. In Brazil, it worked. It seemed like it would work in the U.S.
It is important to understand why Trump was demonized. To be sure, his character makes it easy. There is no shortage of narcissistic, sexist, or otherwise offensive statements in his repertoire from which to draw. But I have never and will never believe this is why he was demonized. Ultimately, Trump is a disruptor, and his disruption falls squarely against the two key pillars of the American ruling elite’s ideology: neoliberalism and neoconservatism.
There are many reasons to believe that Trump’s survival is a sign that the deep state is losing its power, and that the battle that Steve Pieczenik talks about is going in favor of the Trump administration and their allies. If so, 2018 might be the last year we have to pass through 9/11 without the full and incontestable knowledge about what actually happened.
Russia Says White Helmets Making More Fake Chemical Attack Videos With Kids To Justify Attacking Syria
The Russian Defence Ministry is accusing the powers that be of preparing for another false flag chemical weapons attack in Syria. They believe false footage has already been sent out to various mainstream media outlets.
False flag terrorism is now a term known by a lot of people. Globalisation is built on propaganda and smear campaigns, and so many people are starting to wake up to this...so much so that it's preventing the Deep State from implementing them.
Several countries have been very outspoken about false flag terrorism, a term that alternative media outlets have been using for decades but that has only recently crept into the lexicon of global politicians, one of them being Vladimir Putin. Along with many other world leaders, he stated that the past few chemical attacks in Syria that the West is blaming on Syrian president Bashar-al-Assad were false flag attacks, ones where ‘the powers that be’ create imaginary and “mythical” threats in order to justify the invasion of another country for ulterior motives, all the while looking like the ‘hero’ back home. You can access that speech here. This is interesting because this narrative has been floating around for years, we didn’t need anybody to say it, but it’s great when it’s at least acknowledged.
Putin even referred to “men in dark suits” that come and greet the American president after they’ve been elected and tell them exactly what’s going to happen, and what they are going to do. Ex-NSA whistleblower William Drake alluded to the fact that once you become someone important, the powers that be will descend on you, find you, and let you know every single little thing that you’ve done wrong in your life, with audio and video footage as backups. It’s a dirty game.
War On Terror
It’s important to get one thing clear: the US has had plans to infiltrate and invade the Middle East for a very long time, and to do so, they needed to manufacture a “war on terror,” a war that has no individual enemy, and therefore can never really end. Despite the fact that top academicians and politicians have branded this war as a complete “fabrication” and a “fraud” for years, this notion is only just starting to click in on a global scale. This is known on the other side of the pond, but the Western audience has only recently become aware of it given the fact that mainstream media outlets in the West have been spewing the exact opposite narrative. One side says one thing, the other says another. This is why critical thinking and independent research is so important. It’s not hard to decipher the truth on certain realities by simply doing your own research, where you get a much clearer picture and have access to a variety of sources, as well as actual evidence.
Mainstream media are heavily influenced by intelligence agencies and corporate fraud. This is evident through documentation as well as award-winning journalist whistleblower testimony.
On this side of the pond, the narrative is also shared, it just doesn’t appear on your television screen. Instead, we rely on the work of people like Professor Theodore Postol, who has written reviews of the US government with regards to the attacks in Syria, labeling them as false. Another would be Professor Michael Chossudovsky, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Ottawa.
An interesting report by Robert Fisk, a multi-award winning Middle East correspondent of The Independent, and a journalist who has risked his life to visit Syria during these times, outlines how even those who live there are very skeptical as to whether or not these supposed chemical attacks even took place.
What’s interesting to note are the comments from Putin regarding the supposed gas attack on Syria which took place in 2017:
We have reports from multiple sources that false flags like this one – and I cannot call it otherwise – are being prepared in other parts of Syria, including the southern suburbs of Damascus. They plan to plant some chemical there and accuse the Syrian government of an attack. (source)
As you can see, the Russian president had intel showing that “more are being prepared in Syria,” which is why the latest news coming from the Russian military is no surprise, as RT points out.
Footage meant to serve as proof that the Syrian government has conducted a chemical weapon attack in IDLib, Syria will be provided to global news outlets by the end of Tuesday, claims the Russian Military.
The White Helmets
The Russian military is now warning people of these fake attacks before they occur.
Several Middle East TV channels and a US news channel have been sent to Jisr al-Shughur in Syria’s Idlib Government to produce the footage needed for the provocation, as statement by the Russian center for Syrian Reconciliation said. It added that the intelligence cam from local residents of Jsr al-Shunghu (RT)
All of the footage is apparently staged. The Russian defense ministry also said that an Islamist group was provided with two canisters of a “chlorine-based chemical” for the purposes of the operation.
If you’re part of the group that’s manufacturing these fake videos and putting them together, then you would no doubt put a halt to this attack, and a halt to the release given the fact that Russia and their allies now have evidence of it before it happens. You would have no choice.
What stands out about the comments is that the Russian military said that the footage would include scenes of White Helmet operatives treating supposed victims of an apparent barrel bomb chemical weapon attack.
Apparently, two out of nine videos were prepared for future transfer to the United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The remaining videos are to be used for propaganda on social media networks due to the poor quality, the military claims.
Moscow has repeatedly warned that a false flag chemical weapon attack was being prepared in Idlib, giving the US and its allies justification to attack Syrian government forces. Senior US officials have threatened Damascus with retaliation if it uses chemical weapons in Idlib and even preemptively assigned the blame for any such attack to the government.
Who are the White Helmets? The White Helmets are an organization that exists for the purpose of propaganda. Collective Evolution reported on the corrupt nature of the White Helmets in 2017 and we’re seeing it here again. The White Helmets have been caught staging events to create propaganda for the media. You can read more of our articles on the White Helmets here, they go into it in a more in-depth way.
Preempting The Attacks
Recently speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzya stated the following:
The false-flag attack by the adversaries of Damascus, who count on foreign armed support, is very possible. We have irrefutable evidence of preparations (for it).”
Again, if creating awareness on the intelligence is an attempt to stop it from happening, good on Russia.
This is all very recent news, but it’s not the first time the Russian Defense Ministry has made such claims. They also noted that not just fake attacks, but real attacks may also be carried out and blamed on Assad in order to justify US involvement in the region.
Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenov said that the “English-speaking specialists” are already in place to use poisonous agents. According to Konashenkov, residents have already been transported to Kafr Zita and are currently being prepared “to take part in the staging of the attack” and be filmed suffering from supposed “chemical munitions” and “barrel bombs” launched by the Syrian government forces.
What Is Going On?
Right now in the United States, Donald Trump has taken the presidency. Obama, Bush, and people like Hillary were all mouthpieces and puppets for the establishment that is trying to carry out a world take-over agenda. Even Americans from within the Department of Defense have been speaking up about it for years, like former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, General Wesley Clark. Clark said, in an interview with Democracy Now, that the U.S. had plans to invade countries in the Middle East, including Syria, for no justified reason at all. He offered the sentiments of some within the American military, which is that they have a “good military” and that they can “take down governments.” He spoke of a memo that described how the U.S. had “plans to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and finishing off, Iran.” (source).
This is the work of what’s now become known as the Deep State, something that Donald Trump doesn’t really seem to be part of. This rogue group within the military industrial complex. The actions in Syria, in my opinion, have and are being carried out by this ‘Deep State,’ and its something that has to be acknowledged whenever we discuss such geopolitical issues.
We must exercise critical thinking, and get our information from independent media as mainstream media is no longer a reliable source. This is more clear than ever, and it’s not really hard to tell who the real ‘fake news’ is. All they do is ridicule a narrative backed by evidence that does not fit in with or benefit their agenda.
They are really struggling, and simple awareness on these topics and the fact that they are far from a ‘conspiracy’ is already bringing about tremendous amounts of change.
The world is waking up, and it’s not going to stop. It’s clear that what we are told, and what we have been told, has been a complete fabrication. This can create problems for the mind, and it becomes a mental challenge when one has to make a mental paradigm shift. We are being knocked out of our mental comfort zone and are being asked to confront aspects of the human experience that do not resonate with most, if not all, humans on the planet. But only having the courage to make such a shift will bring about the world that we want.
MK Ultra Survivor Shares The Details Of Her Experience
A survivor of the MK Ultra program shares insight into parts of the program that the public never really heard about. She is one of multiple people who have come forward outlining just how deep the program goes and how they 'brainwash' people.
Mind control happens on multiple levels. Whether it's one individual or a large collective of people, our perceptions and thoughts can and have been manipulated. It's our role to recognize this and become self-aware enough to help end these programs.
MK Ultra was the name for the CIA’s program that dived into the world of behavioural engineering. After the program was declassified, it raised a lot of ethical and moral concerns, as the US citizenry realized that human beings were being experimented on with LSD as well as other substances for mind-control purposes.
Several techniques were available in the declassified literature, and witness testimony following the release, as well as before the release, forced the US government to make an official apology to the nation, this was done by Bill Clinton. Victims of the MK ultra program were subjected to mind-control against their will and the sad reality is that most of the details pertaining to the program were completely destroyed. The declassified literature represents not even a fraction of the entire program and what might still be happening today.
MK Ultra has become quite a popular name, especially with the references happening in pop culture today. Mind control does not only work by influencing the mind of an individual for ulterior motives, it works through several outlets, like mainstream media and academia. I am not saying that no good comes from these platforms, I am simply saying that their (mainstream media) connections with the intelligence community highlight exactly what’s going on in not just in America but in many parts of the world… the mass brainwashing and mind control of the human population. We all do the same thing, and we are all directed to take the same path and participate in the human experience without ever questioning what is really happening on our planet.
What appears to be taking place today is much more advanced when it comes to behavioural engineering. Those that come forward today, and there are many of them, all have stories that corroborate with one another, and are all very disturbing. Today, there are human slaves that are emerging from these programs that are used to pass around secrets, used in ‘satanic’ rituals, and basically work for the global elite in multiple ways. They are literally mind-controlled slaves, and they are either born into these programs, with the same thing happening to their parents, or they are stolen, abducted, often from orphanages, other countries, or foster care systems.
MK Ultra has gone mainstream, take the History Channel for example. They recently aired a program called America’s War on Drugs, a mini docu-series that seemed to provide some good information about the CIA’s involvement in the war on drugs and the massive political propaganda campaign that went along with it. The series criminalized the CIA and the government, and rightly so, discussing their involvement in drug trafficking, production, and testing on both volunteers and unwilling patients – including murder.
I’m bringing this up because it’s important to mention the issue with mainstream coverage of MK Ultra, they seem to only focus on one aspect of the program, and that’s the LSD part. As a result, when it comes to public knowledge and awareness of MK Ultra, it’s often believed that they were simply drug mind control experiments conducted by the CIA, but it’s much deeper and more disturbing than that.
These disturbing revelations come from multiple survivors of the program, who have been speaking out for years.
Splitting the Personality
Not long ago, I wrote an article about a woman who goes by the name ‘Elsa E’, she’s the author of, “Our Life Beyond MKULTRA” which is comprised of book 1 and book 2. In it, her life of trauma-based mind control (from birth) is described, how it happened, what happened, and who was involved.
You can read that article here: MK Ultra Survivor Shares How Her Multiple Personalities Were Used By The Global Elite
For anybody who researches the MK Ultra topic, this is the basis of it. It’s trauma-based mind control. Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD) is a real disorder and is often triggered by severe trauma experienced as a child. This is the backbone of the MK Ultra program, torturing individuals in order to create multiple personalities. These ‘soldiers’ are then apparently used by the global elite to share classified information and messages (among other things), without ever questioning what they were doing, sort of like a robot. They don’t even remember what they do, because when they’re doing it they’re taking on the consciousness of somebody else.
Below is a video of a woman named Kristy Allen, testifying in front of the commission of the International Tribunal For Natural Justice. Here is a list of the ITNJs commissioners, and here’s a list of their advocates. Quite an impressive list of people doing some great work to shed light on multiple human rights abuses that are currently happening without the public having any idea.
This story is about generational incest, abuse, CIA kiddie porn distribution, and satanic ritual families that have no idea what they are involved in, on a conscious level. It’s about mind whipes, controlling those that have the most to offer, it’s about how the priesthood, sacred societies, freemasonry and a satanic pedophilic agenda is widely used to control governments, religions and local police to do their bidding.
What Do You Do With This Information?
Well, the idea that there are children and people suffering as a result of this doesn’t sit well, and as a human race, we have a responsibility to raise our voice and speak out against the parts of our experience that do not resonate. Perhaps there is nothing you want to do with this information, but that doesn’t mean those bringing light to this area should stop doing so. One thing is for certain, awareness on multiple ‘injustices’ has led to a drastic reduction of those injustices. Think of the recent GMO/Monsanto court case for example, if everyone stayed quiet, this great result may never have happened. Secrecy is their necessary tool, and if we do not speak up for those without a voice we simply continue to let it happen.
With more sharing, with more awareness, those from within, like Kristy, and others who have worked directly within these programs will continue to gain the strength and bravery to come forward and speak.
So, the best thing you can do is share this information, process any emotions that come up from it and ultimately help tell the stories of these people. It can be heart-breaking and hard to fathom that this type of thing actually happens, which is why many choose to ignore it, but you have to confront the challenges we face collectively. At a collective soul level we have an entirely different game playing out than we perceive through our minds. We’re here to grow through some difficult times on our planet, and coming to terms with some of the ‘darkness’ we’ve created is part of the process. We can do this!
‘Alien-Hunting’ Scientists Find 72 New Fast Radio Bursts Using New Algorithm
Scientists searching for ET life via radio signal detection have used a new computer algorithm to analyze data taken from fast radio bursts. New analysis, revealed more bursts than originally thought, pushing them further in their search for ET civs.
Do we not already know there are ET life forms and civilizations via whistleblowers, declassified documents and our own intuition? Why have these deeper understandings of ETs not been discussed publicly, but stuff like this is? See end of article.
The search for alien life, that’s intelligent, has increased in mainstream admission over the last 5 to 10 years or so. More and more we hear about the search for organisms, deep space telescopes looking for habitable worlds and radio signals that might suggest some form of intelligence or technology in the far reaches of our galaxy or universe.
To those that have been following the ET phenomenon for quite some time, you know there is full on knowledge of ET life, beings, UFOs, other worlds etc at certain levels of military and security organization clearances. However, in the public eye, we may have curiosity, questions, and believe what we see in mainstream media about ETs or maybe we laugh off the subject as crazy still.
Regardless, it’s clear this subject has captivated humanity heavily for the last 5 – 10 years, and my guess is this will only increase, greatly.
New Discoveries
One thing ‘alien hunting’ scientists have been searching for are fast radio bursts (FRBs). They are essentially extremely powerful energetic emissions that can be measured by the technology we have produced here on earth. These blasts only last a few milliseconds on average, making the need for computer analysis of these signals necessary to attempt to make sense of them. While we, within these programs, are still unsure where these blasts come from, or even who, we have been cataloging them for some time in an attempt to gain more understanding.
One burst, FRB 121102, has been repeating itself over the last few years, allowing scientists to learn more about what it is and where it might be coming from. It is believed that the signals are coming from a neutron star located in a dwarf galaxy roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
In 2017, astronomers used the Green Bank Telescope to hone their search in the area of FRB 121102 to learn more about it. They ended up discovering 21 new bursts. This was all collected as data and then analyzed by powerful computer models. What they have recently learned is, more bursts were hiding in the data than originally thought.
A new machine-learning algorithm was used to reanalyze the 2017 data and researchers found 72 new bursts on top of the original 23. While this has not yet provided further information as to who or what these bursts might be, to these scientists, it continues to excite their search. They recently published their discovery in the publication Astrophysical Journal.
“This work is only the beginning of using these powerful methods to find radio transients,” lead author Gerry Zhang, from the University of California, Berkeley, said in a statement. “We hope our success may inspire other serious endeavours in applying machine learning to radio astronomy.”
The latest analysis has now shown roughly 300 FRBs detected from this one source alone. Proponents of these new technologies, and those involved in the search, believe they could allow the project to become more thorough in finding potential radio signals from alien civilizations.
Soft Disclosure
The word disclosure comes as a loaded one. Disclosure of what? From whom? Have things not already been disclosed? Will we get honest disclosure from the DoD, government, military? These are all great questions and ones that ultimately tell us we must develop our sense of self-awareness and discernment as we move through these revealing times.
To me, this is not a battle like many make it out to be. The shift in consciousness, search for truth and so forth, is not about fighting the elite or Deep State to get what we want. This is a spiritual journey. One that challenges us to break old patterns, old reliance on governance, authorities and ultimately challenges us to begin using our gut feeling, intuition and consciousness to explore truths we wish to discover. This does not mean there is no place for the study of the material, it simply means that we must also bring in our ‘other senses’ and consciousness into the equation.
So the question is asked, are we seeing these admissions and much of this curiosity in the alien field as soft disclosure from the elite? Prepping for a larger disclosure but first wanting to set their own narrative so they can control what narrative ultimately comes out about why this has been covered up for so long? I believe this is part of it. But I also believe there is something even greater at play.
Deep Curiosity, Deep Conscious Searches
You may have heard me talk about this before, but I sense that the search and desire of discovering ETs is a deep search for humanity as we wish to evolve. For thousands of years we have been experiencing and playing amongst ourselves here on earth. Moving through various cycles, situations of manipulation via an elite, and up to this point we have discovered much about one another.
It is true that on an emotional intelligence level and a basic understanding of living through peace towards one another, we have some work to do. Many of us walk around not knowing ourselves deeply, not understanding the true nature of our reality and primarily live in our heads and are controlled by our emotions. This does not necessarily show a ‘mastering’, if you will, of the human experience. But I believe and can see, that this is all changing. Greater self-awareness, a greater sense of self, questioning our reality and mainstream narratives. Choosing to live through peace and care for one another. These are all facets of what new action we are taking on this planet as humans. Do we have ways to go? Yes. But the moment we stop resisting it and get out of our heads and analyzing everything, the faster it will go. This does not need to take hundreds of years. I flat out call that bullshit.
I feel that our deep search for ETs represents the desire to grow and evolve in a way we have not seen before. Similar to when a new civilization arrives from across the ocean, and suddenly we expand our knowledge, language, ways of doing things, technologies etc, usually following conflict or war in our current consciousness, the meeting of ETs and ET civilizations will bring this in a way we are deeply desiring. What holds it back? We must evolve beyond our ways of war, fighting, and individualized consciousness whereby we only think of ourselves and immediate circles. This is not our nature, but simply of our current level of consciousness. I share this more deeply in the video below.
The more we move into oneness consciousness, an understanding that yes, we are individuals having an individual experience, but that we share that experience on a planet with other beings and with nature, and that living in a collaborative harmony is the next step for us, the more the ET reality will open up for us collectively.
This, of course, comes with recognizing and understanding who we truly are, beings that are more than simply a mind and a body. We are consciousness within this experience. And the mind and the body are here to work in unison with our consciousness. The practice of exploring and understanding who you are as consciousness can begin with something as simple as meditation or laying down on a bed and just paying attention to breath and feeling/sensing your body. The more we practice this, the more we slow life down, recognize the small details and set distraction from these truths aside.
