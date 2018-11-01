Alternative News
Putin’s Comments About Satanism & Pedophilia Within Politics Are Turning Out To Be True
A few years ago, Vladimir Putin mentioned Satanism and Pedophilia within politics, and he hasn't been the first to do so. He expressed how there are attempts to normalize these practices within society and make it global.
Who are we electing? Who are the people that've amassed so much power that they practically control all resources on planet Earth? We do we continue to elect corrupt politicians who don't have the will of humanity at heart? What's going on inside?
What is politics? It’s a realm where humanity gives its power over to others who claim to be making decisions that best suit their country, and humanity as a whole. At least, that’s what it should be. The political realm should be filled with people who are service-to-others, but unfortunately, it has become quite obvious that it’s full of people who are simply serving their masters while filling their own pockets with riches.
At the highest levels of government, especially in the West, there is little to no concern for the will of the people and the welfare of our planet, but rather the illusion of it. Sure, major political figures meet every single year to discuss things like climate change, for example, but does anything happen? It seems as if we are relying on them, instead of looking inward at ourselves.
These people have been gathering at summits for decades, and what this actually does, is take the power out of our own hands. We don’t recognize that WE are the means and tools for change, not those who we appoint to take care of things for us. Politics has become so corrupt, it’s riddled with corporate and financial interests that completely dominate government policy.
Rise Of The Deep State
The “acquisition of unwarranted influence” that Eisenhower warned us that the military industrial complex was seeking has now occurred and has morphed itself into what we refer to today as the Deep State or the secret government. These are terms that have been used by numerous presidents and politicians who have tried to clue the public in on what has been going on behind the scenes. Today, our opportunity to see this is clearer than ever, because its domination has become evident.
We are talking about mass murderers who hurt and bomb their own citizens (9/11) in order to justify the infiltration and takeover of other countries for ulterior motives. While they do this, they slaughter innocent people, like the millions that died in Iraq, for example, and those that continue to suffer in Syria and other parts of the Middle East.
Vladimir Putin has said that this power has used “imaginary and mythical threats” to impose their will on others. This isn’t Russian propaganda, it’s a strategy that has existed since the inception of politics. It represents psychopathic behaviour, but it’s masked by massive amounts of propaganda and brain-washing, to the point where individuals with good hearts join in because they believe they’re lending themselves to a good cause.
We should think carefully about the reality of war. Most of us have been conditioned to regard military combat as exciting and glamorous – an opportunity for men to prove their competence and courage. Since armies are legal, we feel that war is acceptable; in general, nobody feels that war is criminal or that accepting its criminal attitude. In fact, we have been brainwashed. War is neither glamorous nor attractive. It is monstrous. It’s very nature is one of tragedy and suffering. – The Dalai Lama
Not only are many of these people puppets of the Deep State, and slaves to their will, like the Clinton’s for example, but they are actively engaged in crimes against humanity.
Putin & Russia
The past few years have really shed light on what’s been happening for decades, the ‘powers that be’ have essentially put the blame on Russia regarding numerous accusations, as I’m sure you know. I’ve written a number of articles that’ve been labelled as Russian propaganda, articles regarding false flag attacks in Syria, for example. Many uninformed people are quick to label something as Russian propaganda, simply based on the information they’re taking in from mainstream media. They don’t recognize that false flag terrorism, even the infiltration of Syria, is not simply a Russian claim, it’s a claim that dates back decades! It does not originate with Russia, and it’s something many people in North America are now becoming aware of.
The fact that Putin willingly and openly labelled these events as false flag attacks and ones that are completely fabricated simply caught the attention of those who were already aware of this information prior to Putin’s admissions. We already knew that pretty much every high ranking politician in the world knows this, and we are waiting for those who are willing to use their voice.
This is exactly why when Putin brought up Satanism and Paedophilia a couple of years ago, it grabbed my attention. Having been investigating the topic for a number of years, it’s quite clear that those atop of this pyramid that dominates Western politics are possibly involved even more psychopathic tendencies. Yes, we must be cognizant of their upbringing and circumstances, most of those who abuse others in such a way have had the same thing done to them, and so the cycle repeats itself.
Putin stated:
The excesses of political correctness have reached the point where people are seriously talking about registering political parties whose aim is to promote paedophilia. People in many European countries are embarrassed or afraid to talk about their religious affiliations. Holidays are abolished or even called something different; their essence is hidden away, as is their moral foundation. And people are aggressively trying to export this model all over the world. I am convinced that this opens a direct path to degradation and primitivism, resulting in a profound demographic and moral crisis. (source)(source)
Clips of him making these statements can be found all over YouTube as well.
This information is hitting the mainstream like never before, one example would be the NBC news report that implicated Hillary Clinton in covering up a massive pedophile ring in the heart of the State Department, another would be multiple ex-high ranking political officials claiming that both of the Clinton’s engage in sex with minors, pointing towards their close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein (who also has Royal Family connections). Epstein is now a registered sex offender. When it comes to the Vatican, there have always been disturbing acts known to be going on. Right now, the Pope’s right-hand man, George Pell, is in court for sexual assault, and a massive pedophile ring has been exposed where hundreds of boys were tortured and sexually abused, Pope Benedict’s brother was at the forefront of that controversy. You can read more about that here.
As far as the military industrial complex goes, Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney grilled Donald Rumsfeld on DynCorp about a private military contractor with ties to the trafficking of women and children. Years later, a top U.S. General who was the liaison between DynCorp and the U.S. Military was implicated in the sexual assault of teenage girls. Let’s not forget about PizzaGate…This list is a long one, and the trafficking of women and children is something the Trump administration has announced publicly that their working on exposing.
As far as Satanism within politics, as well as within the Vatican, that seems to be just as, if not more well known. You can refer to the linked articles below if you’d like to learn more.
Hugo Chavez has also alluded to Satanism within Western politics at the United Nations, that clip is all over YouTube when he said the podium smelled like sulfur after George Bush spoke there.
Multiple Catholic Priests Expose The Practice of Satanism Within The Vatican
How Some of the World’s Elite Use Black Magic Rituals To Conjure Up En
Normalizing Pedophilia
You may think that this type of thing was normal in ancient Greece, and accepted, but not everybody agreed with it, and many people spoke up against it. That being said, it’s not like these children were being subjected to torture, murder, and a life full of horrid circumstances. We must understand that pedophilia within the realm of politics in the goes far beyond just that, it goes into ritual abuse and Satanism. It’s just politics, it’s Hollywood too. You can find it in many places that have people who have amassed massive amounts of power.
Weird connections have always been observed within, take the Obama administration (an example among many). When he appointed Kevin Jennings as Assistant Deputy Secretary of the Office of Safe and Drug-Free Schools at the US Department of Education. He’s a proponent of NAMBLA (North American Man/Boy Love Association) in the form of supporting Harry Hay, who is, in turn, also in support of NAMBLA. This is more than a decade ago, but this strange connection exists all over within the political sphere.
Another sign of normalizing pedophilia are strange happenings like the fact that the UK government and the Catholic Church for example, have come under public scrutiny for claiming that victims of child sexual abuse can “consent” to their rapes. They did this in order to avoid compensating the victims. The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) establishes which victims get compensated, and they do so by determining whether or not the victim gave consent, even if that victim is a child…You can read more about that here.
Then we have the world of Hollywood, an industry that seems to be leading the charge. Constantly dressing up young girls in inappropriate sexual attire, and more. These efforts are brought in slowly, subtly, but there are many examples, one being Millie Bobby Brown, who has gained fame for her role in Stranger Things, and according to a story from W Magazine, the 13-year-old is one of the “proofs that Television has never been hotter” and “sexier.”
These ideas become so prominent within the mainstream that they label it as a “conspiracy theory,” or “fake news” when anyone brings attention to it and in doing so, completely disregards all of the evidence of it.
My colleague here at Collective Evolution, Richard Enos, covered this in greater detail, you can refer to these articles linked below to check that out:
Illuminati Pedophilia: Attempts To Normalize Sex Between Adults & Children (Part 1)
Illuminati Pedophilia: Attempts To Normalize Sex Between Adults & Children (Part 2)
Even the casual observer will note that there has been a sudden explosion of information and complexity in our society around gender identity and sexual expression. While there is some obvious value in a growing acceptance of different forms of self-expression within individuals, it seems that these particular movements of consciousness have been highjacked and used to promote an environment of confusion, not only around gender, but more specifically around sexual preference and sexual desire. And this confusion seems to be directly targeting our children.
– Richard Enos
So, when Putin said what he said, this is why some of us in the alternative media community paid attention. It’s rare for a politician to speak up about such things without disappearing shortly after. It reminds me of Hugo Chavez accusing the United States of using geoengineering to create the Haiti Earthquake for their own ulterior motives. Putin has spoken up about not only the topic discussed in this article but also of the Deep State and the men in “dark suits” that meet with the president and tell them who their boss is, false flag terrorism, and more. This does not mean he is “innocent” but it is interesting to those in the alternative media community because we know that this is clearly not “Russian propaganda” or mere “conspiracy theory,” the discussion around this began long before Putin ever decided to chime in…
The Takeaway
The takeaway here is to be cognizant of what the mainstream refers to as “Russian Propaganda,” and how when something is labelled as “Russian Propaganda” it is, in fact, a method of western propaganda. It can be hard to see no doubt, but when it comes to these topics, instead of having an instant reaction of disbelief, perhaps keep an open mind until you’ve done a worthy amount of investigation and research for yourself.
“The problem of fake news isn’t solved by hoping for a referee, but rather because we as citizens, we as users of these services, help each other. We talk and we share and we point out what is fake. We point out what is true. The answer to bad speech is not censorship, the answer to bad speech is more speech. We have to exercise and spread the idea that critical thinking matters, now more than ever, given the fact that lies seem to be getting more popular.”
–Edward Snowden (source)
Are these the people we want to continue electing? Is politics, and the corporate and financial stranglehold over it something we want to continue supporting every four years?
We Need Your Support...
The demand for Collective Evolution's content is bigger than ever, except ad agencies and social media keep cutting our revenues. This is making it hard for us to continue.
In order to stay truly independent, we need your help. We are not going to put up paywalls on this website, as we want to get our info out far and wide. For as little as $3 a month, you can help keep CE alive!
35-40% Of Washington Is Involved In Covering Up Human Trafficking – Says Ex NYPD Officer
NYPD Detective shares what he saw over his career as an investigator into human trafficking. He estimates 35-40% of Politicians are involved in the coverup.
Unless this is exposed and those involved are made to stop, will we ever live in a free and peaceful society? Is a society ever truly healthy if this is taking place by our leaders? Is it truly possible that Trump is working on this behind the scenes
Another insider, and a very credible one at that, has stepped forward to expose how prevalent human trafficking actually is in our world, cities, and most notably, in Washington.
Retired Detective Jim ‘Jimmy Boots’ Rothstein, was a member of the New York City Police Department, and various ‘out of state’ agencies for over a decade where he was assigned to investigate sex trafficking. His job brought him to travel the world investigating how these rings operate.
We have written about this topic many times here at Collective Evolution as we see that this is a subject that must be brought out into the open. It is estimated that there are over 40.3 million (71% are women) involved in human trafficking globally. 10 million are children under the age of 18, so you can perhaps see why this is a huge problem, and not something we should turn our backs on.
Jim’s career involved many special assignments, being an investigator of task forces to investigate into child and adult prostitution – and even worse – ritualistic killings. Jim saw first hand how the chain of blackmail keeps this all covered up. The task force would get so far, then once they reported high level people were involved, it would be stopped. The reason? ‘National Security’ was the usual response.
This global cover up is why the average person can deny that this is going on at such rampant levels, because they haven’t heard about it from mainstream news sources. Jim says, politicians aren’t the only people involved behind this cover up, there are also ‘power brokers’ and ‘ business people,’ orchestrating this crime against humanity. Children, the most innocent of victims, are often used to ‘compromise’ people according to Jim.
Detective Rothstein conducted assignments to see what effects this had on society, and he has also interviewed countless victims as well as helped create a database on prostitution and child trafficking. He has also researched sexual abuse and it’s cover-ups by the hands of the Catholic church.
Detective Rothstein, who was even awarded many medals for his work spanning 13 years, recently spoke with investigative reporter Sarah Westall in a truly explosive interview about how prevalent and high this goes up the chain of politics.
Whilst he retired from the department back in 1980, (he was ‘made retired’ after he arrested several high profile people) Jim has since continued his work as a consultant and undertakes ongoing research into this depraved underground world that is controlling how things operate in our world. His knowledge and testimony is an important one, simply because he has been involved and at the forefront in trying to dismantle this network for decades.
In this shocking interview Jim exposes that many charities – even the United Nations – are actually fronts for child trafficking. When investigators go after the ‘little people’ they are given the ability to do this, but when they want to go after perpetrators at the higher levels, they have their assignments stopped. If they keep going and defy orders, their careers are ruined, or ended short as Jim’s was.
Human Trafficking and pedophilia is not a separate issue according to Jim.
When Sarah asked what effects this has on society Jim had this to say:
Oh my gosh, the whole gammit of it, you know, how this effects kids, and the people and what the truth was. How it was used to compromise governments, and the military, and law enforcement and every facet of our life is influenced by this’
Sarah also asked Jim how much of this is going on in the USA and Washington;
According to my work that I did, and factual things that I saw, 35-40% are compromised and involved. I have it from experts like Robert Mirren and people like that who have it at 80%, and that runs the gammit of everything involved in this, the political and everything else that goes on’
When asked to elaborate on what ‘involved’ means, and if this was to do with blackmail Jim shared with Sarah the following:
Yes, that’s what its done for both in industry, politics and our military, again, I have examples as I told you, everything I talk about, I have factual examples of what happened. They were either investigations or cases that I personally did – not, that I read about. So this is what it’s based on.
Jim shares his experience with the high profile case in the 60’s known as ‘The Son Of Sam‘ (an American serial killer) where he discovered ritualistic murders of animals and children. He also was involved in what is known as the ‘Franklin’ cover up which involved high level people in Washington. Shockingly, he says that these two cases are actually connected and the Franklin cover up was only a ‘small part of something much larger.’
He also said that he has a ‘long list’ of journalists who had their careers ruined when they tried to publish the truth about this dark organised network. At times, it is very hard to fathom what Detective Rothstein is saying, it is so gruesome. He mentions cases of ‘hundreds of school kids’ going missing, never to be found again, and that children are also shipped overseas and ‘shared’ amongst other members of these rings.
Jim details so much information during his interview with Sarah that it is impossible to share it all in this article, so it is highly recommended you view this in its entirety for yourself.
However, in closing, Sarah asked if Jim thinks President Trump is doing a good job to help expose these criminals. No matter what your views are on Trump, it is very compelling that he signed an Executive Order and declared a National Emergency regarding human trafficking and corruption, last December.
This is what Detective Rothstein said regarding if Donald Trump has integrity and is going to do something about human trafficking.
I would say that if anybody is, he’s gonna do it. You know, that gets interesting he’s doing a business deal, but I can guarantee one thing – that he is going to do what he wants to do, and you know, if you know the right people…Just look at whats happened, people talk to us all of a sudden, and they are talking to us, why? You know, you gotta remember, New York, is where the money is, and they still gotta have money and you know, he was definitely one of the big players, when it came to the big money.
Cryptically, Jim alludes to ‘something big’ in the works:
There’s some stuff in the works right now, that, some of the stuff being exposed, especially on this human trafficking, pedophilia and the stuff with the church, is not happening on its own.
Sarah asks him if Trump has something to do with this, and the reported 56,000 sealed indictments;
Yes. And I can’t tell you why I know this. That certain things are coming out, and there was something that was supposed to come out, that’s why every Friday at 2 o’clock a guy watched the news and if there was a secret grand jury that comes out, it was on Friday afternoon and now I understand it will not be until after the Election. In fact, something was on the computer this morning about some big secret grand jury they are worried about.
Time will tell what Jim is alluding to. Till then, we must not ignore this huge global issue.
Watch Part 2 below
First Extraterrestrial Humans Expected To Be Born In 2024
A Netherlands-based company recently announced their intention to create space-based human reproduction by 2024. The 4 stage mission will create the first fully disclosed Extraterrestrial Humans.
Are you ready for a reality where we become a space race? Are you open to the reality of extraterrestrial life? Do we not already know of extraterrestrial humans based on declassified documents and whistleblower testimony?
We are living in truly exciting times, as our reality creeps towards a fantasy-like type of existence with the rise of new technologies like artificial intelligence. We’re also becoming aware of outside the box realities like the fact that we may have been visited by intelligent extraterrestrials, or are currently being visited by them.
We are entering a time of extremely high technological capabilities, and when I think about humanity and technology, it’s almost unfathomable to see just how far we’ve come in the past 100 years alone. Just picture the level of technology that existed in 1900, or 1800, the people alive then would not even be able to fathom what we have now. And to think, even far greater technologies exist and have existed within the black budget world that the average human is unaware of.
The list is long, from over-unity energy technology to cloning to advanced health care, there are incredible things being developed. One thing is certain, we are becoming an advanced civilization, and if we can use our technology with the intent of goodwill for all and the planet, we will be fine. But if we continue on this path of rapid technological development for greedy, selfish, capitalist and egoic purposes, we’re not going to make it.
Sustainable Life Beyond Earth
One of the latest pieces of ‘out of the box’ tech news comes from a Netherlands-based company who recently announced their intention to create space-based human reproduction within the next decade. The name of the company is SpaceLifeOrigin, and their goal is “enabling sustainable life beyond Earth.” The company plans to use its patent-pending technology to create the first generations of humans not born on this Earth. They are aiming to complete the first three parts of the mission, which is a four-stage mission, by 2024, which will create the first human baby every born in space.
If humanity wants to become a multi-planteary species, we also need to learn how to reproduce in spaceSpaceLife Origin is thrilled to announce its Missions Program to enable sustainable life beyond earth. A world’s first and truly unique critical step in the future of mankind. We believe that any space company, agency or nation with ambitions for colonization of other planets will benefit from partnering with us for the successful execution and completion of their own plans. – Kees Mulder
Mission Ark, Mission Lotus, Mission Cradle
Stage one of the process is called mission Ark. It will send 1000 radiation shielded tubes filled with male and female reproductive cells to space from across the globe.
Patent pending technology is the core of SpaceLife Origin Ark, which contains 1.000 protected tubes with human reproduction cells. The Ark provides a safe, radiation shielded environment. The cells (male, female and 2-PN) are harvested in approved and supervised IVF clinics worldwide. The cells are vitrified and stored safely in secure Earth locations and in a satellite in space. Protecting the cells for any catastrophic event on Earth for decades. The ultimate and most unique insurance for mankind. Real-time tracking and footage from cameras on board enable customers to view and show their ‘seeds-of-life’ cells in orbit.
Next is mission Lotus. It involves launching what the company refers to as a “Space-Embryo-Incubator,” into orbit. It will be loaded with male and female reproductive cells that are automatically conceived upon arrival in space. The craft will induce a zero-gravity environment in orbit, and it will be capable of creating a gravity that mimics Earth, Lunar or Martian environments. This device will then return to Earth four days later, and the actual pregnancies and births will take place on Earth.
Mission Cradle, the last stage, includes a 24-36 hour mission where a woman who is pregnant will give birth at 250 miles above the Earth with the help of a medical team.
“It’s a small step for a baby, but a giant baby-step for mankind,” said Dr. Egbert Edelbroek, SpaceLife Origins Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer.
The person selected will be from a pool of 25 participants.
You can find out more information by visiting their website, they go into greater detail.
After successful delivery of the first, healthy space-born child, the sky’s the limit as the company intends to lead the way in producing the first generations of extraterrestrial humans by 2032, “because life on Earth could become very challenging over the next century.”
The Takeaway
We are emerging as a space race in multiple ways. With our rapid technological advancement, we are approaching a world where space will be at our fingertips. There is evidence to suggest that the black budget world already has, in the form of a secret space program, many technologies that can quickly put us in space if they were disclosed and put into use. In fact, a new film called Above Majestic speaks of this secret space program in detail.
Corporations also have the ability to start the beginnings of space tourism. Prior to the Trump administration, NASA and governments were the only ones allowed in, but what we are currently witnessing is the privatization of space. Many corporations are going to try and capitalize on the space industry as it seems to be ‘the next big thing’ to emerge from humanity.
That being said, I believe our race needs to reach a certain level of emotional intelligence, consciousness and maturity before we enter into that world. As it is, and the way things are on planet Earth, if there is a ‘space-faring’ community out there, we’re probably not yet welcome. I truly believe we must learn to get along and stop warring with one another.
Is our future in the stars? I believe we decide.
Also reflect on the fact that intelligent extraterrestrial humans may have and already have been visiting us, you can find out more information about that in the disclosure section of our website.
Q-Anon Silent For 22 Days: Are We Seeing The Calm Before The Storm?
Q-Anon, which many believe is the voice of the Alliance attempting to take down the Deep State, has not made a post in over 3 weeks. But Q-Anon's last post provides tantalizing clues as to what may be coming next.
Are we in the calm before the storm that will lead to the takedown of the Deep State? If so, what is our personal role in all this?
In many ways, the current situation we are experiencing in the world is anything but calm. We are still reeling from the contentious Kavanaugh nomination, the alleged killing and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, fake pipe bombs coming out of the ying-yang courtesy of logistical genius Cesar Sayoc, the mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue, and a horde of well-fed, well-clothed ‘refugees’ aiming to penetrate the US border. Certainly the Deep State is pulling out all the stops to create narrative-driven headlines that demonize Donald Trump and try to somehow prevent their own demise.
So where is the calm? Well, one could say that Donald Trump appears to be fairly calm amidst all this activity. And the motor behind Donald Trump’s dealings with all these matters–which many believe are revealed in the famed Q-Anon posts–appears to be idling at the moment. Indeed, Q-Anon has not made a post since October 9th, a full three weeks ago. But Q’s very last post may help us understand why things are eerily quiet on the patriot front, in a way that may foreshadow what is to come. Let’s break it down here.
Q Post 2381: October 9th, 2018
Use Logic and Critical Thinking to Understand Why the Wheels of Justice Move Slowly
Q!!mG7VJxZNCI 9 Oct 2018 – 9:42:13 PM
Statement release 10.9.18 [p_AUTHORITY1]
General Statement:
We understand that there is extreme fatigue and frustration re: the wheels of justice [slow].
Exclude emotion and personal desire, instead use logic and critical thinking based on situational awareness [undo a lifetime of evil & corruption [infestation] in the span of less than 2 years w/ a corrupt DOJ & FBI in place?].
Here Q speaks to a matter that has been of concern to many Q followers in recent months, and is a reflection of a grievance of many in the awakening community in general. We have seen predictions made about imminent disclosure, the revelation of truth, and mass arrests of Deep State criminals, yet nothing concrete seems to be ‘happening’. What Q indicates here is that if we were on the inside, in the midst of the logistical work required to make this all happen, we would see very clearly the reasons that things are taking so long and seem to be going so slowly, and come to appreciate the enormity of the enterprise and how the Deep State continues to use their still formidable powers and guile to try to prevent this from happening.
[Process & Planning – Law and Order]
[Military OP]
How can you make arrests [non military] prior to first fully cleaning out corrupt elements [at the top] of those departments [FBI][DOJ] that oversee ‘investigation & prosecution’ in the United States [they [themselves] are the very ones engaged in the illegal treasonous acts]?
This part (and the very end of the previous part) contains vital information for our understanding. The alliance is bound to follow ‘Law and Order’ even if the Deep State does not do so. Why? Is the alliance not justified in assassinating some of these criminals, rounding them up and confining them without due process, as many on the inside have said they would love to do? The answer is no. The Alliance may very well have the military and intelligence capabilities to do just that right now, but to do so would not only unleash the Deep State’s most destructive ‘Scorched-Earth’ response, but it would also put the Alliance in the same state of disregard for the rule of law as the perpetrators. And from this position, they would not have the power of true justice on their side, so to speak, and by extension they would not be representing the vast majority of honest, law-abiding citizens.
In terms of doing all this in a lawful manner that upholds the constitution (rather than disregarding it as the Deep State has done) it is obviously necessary to first legally remove from power all the people in the top law enforcement branches, the FBI and the Department of Justice, who are the ones who have long been responsible for making sure that justice is not served upon those who have committed high-level crimes on behalf of the Deep State. As the first part notes, we are dealing with a lifetime of corruption that started long before the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
James Comey, Director – FIRED
Andrew McCabe, Deputy Director – FIRED
Jim Rybicki, Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor – FIRED
James Baker, General Counsel – FIRED
Bill Priestap, Director of Counterintelligence (Strzok’s boss) – Cooperating witness [power removed]
Peter Strzok, Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence – FIRED
Lisa Page, Office of General Counsel – FIRED/FORCED
Mike Kortan, Assistant Director for Public Affairs – FIRED
Josh Campbell, Special Assistant to Comey – FIRED
David Laufman, Chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section [NAT SEC – HRC email invest] – FIRED/FORCE
John Carlin, Assistant Attorney General – Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCED
Sally Yates, Deputy Attorney General & Acting Attorney General – FIRED
Mary McCord, Acting Assistant Attorney General – Acting Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCED
Bruce Ohr, Associate Deputy Attorney General – Demoted 2x – cooperating witness [power removed] – TERMINATION IMMINENT
Rachel Brand, Associate Attorney General – No. 3 official behind Deputy AG Rosenstein – FIRED/FORCED
This significant list of FBI and DOJ personnel who have already been removed from power remind us that there has already been SO MUCH DONE by the Alliance since the Trump Administration took office. They have needed to be careful to do these things legally, and without making even small legal miscues that could bring on lawsuits and further delays. In the process, the Alliance would clearly be looking for ways to make some deals with smaller fish (like James Baker, who turned state’s evidence regarding the intent of Rod Rosenstein to secretly record President Trump as a ploy to invoke the 25th amendment to impeach him) in order to gain greater and more powerful evidence against the Deep State players higher up the pecking order. So again, all this plays into the slowness of the whole process and the need to change plans in real time based on new evidence that comes in.
[Batter’s Box]
Michael Steinbach
John Glacalone
Randy Coleman
Trisha Anderson
Kevin Clinesmith
Tashina Gauhar
Sally Moyer
What this ‘Batter’s Box’ section tells us is that the Alliance has become so powerful, they can actually reveal some of the people who are next on the chopping block to be removed from positions of power, and there is little to nothing that these people will be able to do about it. Quite a show of confidence indeed, and perhaps a bellwether to see who amongst this group are going to come forward to make a deal to avoid prosecution.
How do you ensure those prosecuted [non military] would receive an impartial judgement based on the RULE OF LAW?
Think Federal Judge rulings [obstruction][POTUS’ granted CONSTITUTIONAL authority].
How do you ensure ‘appeals’ to the U.S. Supreme Court are evaluated impartially > based on the RULE OF LAW?
Think Justice K (5 to 4).
Military Law v Criminal Law
“Enemy Combatant”
Here, Q indicates the importance of the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, because it will allegedly give the Trump Administration the majority when it comes to evaluating whether high-level Deep State criminals can be considered ‘Enemy Combatants’ in their collusion with foreign powers to do harm to the United States of America.
Essentially, Q seems to be indicating that the Criminal Courts are so infested with Deep State players, and criminal law itself so manipulable by powerful corrupt lawyers employed by the Deep State, that in cases dealing with the real power players of the Deep State, Criminal Courts would not be able to guarantee ‘an impartial judgement based on the RULE OF LAW.’ And so not only have they positioned things so that Deep State players could be indicted in Military Courts, those who go through the criminal court process and appeal a conviction will ultimately receive an impartial decision from the Supreme Court that is not based on the power and influence of the person being convicted.
How do you navigate around installed BLOCKADE?
[MUELLER] designed to take-in evidence needed to ‘expose’ DS[DOJ block re: Mueller ‘evidence’ ongoing investigation].
[MUELLER] designed to limit POTUS’ ability to maneuver.
[MUELLER] designed to ‘stall-for-time’ until MIDTERM ELECTIONS to TERMINATE all HOUSE / SENATE ongoing investigations.
[MUELLER] designed to ‘safeguard’ D_PARTY_BASE false narrative re: RUSSIA COLLUSION [POTUS CHEATED – EVIL – SKY FALLING] in effort to DIVIDE and MOBILIZE for future protests, riots, threats, violence, FF’s, etc.
[MUELLER] designed to provide FAKE NEWS w/ ammunition to sway public opinion, obstruct foreign + domestic agenda, fuel impeachment/removal, fuel anti-POTUS [DIVISION][prevent UNITY], etc..
[MUELLER] designed to demonstrate to foreign players that OLD GUARD still pulls strings.
[MUELLER] designed to mobilize D_PARTY for MIDTERM VOTE WIN.
[MUELLER] designed to push D_PARTY backers to DONATE [GOFUNDME – D_PARTY].
[MUELLER] designed as PUBLIC OUTCRY EXCUSE should criminal charges be brought against them [‘we are being ‘politically’ attacked because MUELLER…].
Here Q characterizes the Mueller investigation as a blockade, designed to keep damaging evidence against the Deep State under wraps, limiting what Donald Trump can say and do, stalling for time until the mid-term elections, where Democrats hope to gain House and/or Senate majorities so that they can terminate all investigations, as well as creating conditions to look like victims of Trump tyranny if all else fails and trigger a possible civil war.
How do you REMOVE installed BLOCKADE?
DECLAS—DECLAS—DECLAS
How do you navigate around installed corrupt [FBI][DOJ]?
USE A STEALTH BOMBER
Who must authorize firing of FBI/DOJ officials?
Why did McCabe try to take SESSIONS out?
https://www.msnbc.com/the-beat-with-ari-melber/watch/fired-fbi-official-authorized-perjury-investigation-against-sessions-1191727171576?v=raila&
What was the SESSIONS SENATE CONF VOTE?
52-47
No. 175
Logical thinking v clickbait.
Q
Q indicates here that Declassification (and here I believe he is talking about the FISA memos which implicate Rod Rosenstein among others in delivering false testimony to the FISA court in order to get a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign) will then lead to Rosenstein being removed, which will lead to a non-Deep State official gaining control over the Mueller investigation, whereby that ‘blockade’ can start to get removed.
Jeff Sessions is the person who is authorized to fire FBI/DOJ officials, and so Jeff Sessions is kind of flying under the radar, seemingly doing nothing according to Donald Trump’s public statements, but once the conditions are right and the situation will not lead to a true civil war in the United States (Q refers to his post #175 for a further explanation) then this ‘stealth bomber’ will be able to do his work and advance the Alliance agenda.
One of the reasons hypothesized for the calm and seeming inactivity on the side of the Alliance can be found in the Hatch Act, which prohibits the timing of arrests to affect an election. You can read more on that here. If this is true, then it seems reasonable to expect that not too long after the mid-term elections, we will hear again from Q. Q has mentioned previously that ‘America will be unified again’ on 11-11-18, so it looks like we won’t have to wait very long to find out if we are really in the calm before the storm.
The Takeaway
There is certainly an overlap between the Awakening Community and those who consider themselves followers of Q-Anon, and both face a similar challenge. As much as it might seem that external events will bring forth the ‘Great Awakening,’ we will see before long that the quality and impact of this event will have been generated fundamentally by the individual work we have all done to look inside ourselves.
In that regard, it becomes important for us not to look to make other people or groups heroes, but to see ourselves as playing a part in this awakening. When we say ‘Where we go one, we go all,’ think of it to signify that YOU are blazing a trail in your own way, and any work you are doing to shed light upon the darkness is supported by the whole.
