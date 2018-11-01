Putin’s Comments About Satanism & Pedophilia Within Politics Are Turning Out To Be True

In Brief The Facts: A few years ago, Vladimir Putin mentioned Satanism and Pedophilia within politics, and he hasn't been the first to do so. He expressed how there are attempts to normalize these practices within society and make it global.

What is politics? It’s a realm where humanity gives its power over to others who claim to be making decisions that best suit their country, and humanity as a whole. At least, that’s what it should be. The political realm should be filled with people who are service-to-others, but unfortunately, it has become quite obvious that it’s full of people who are simply serving their masters while filling their own pockets with riches.

At the highest levels of government, especially in the West, there is little to no concern for the will of the people and the welfare of our planet, but rather the illusion of it. Sure, major political figures meet every single year to discuss things like climate change, for example, but does anything happen? It seems as if we are relying on them, instead of looking inward at ourselves.

These people have been gathering at summits for decades, and what this actually does, is take the power out of our own hands. We don’t recognize that WE are the means and tools for change, not those who we appoint to take care of things for us. Politics has become so corrupt, it’s riddled with corporate and financial interests that completely dominate government policy.

Rise Of The Deep State

The “acquisition of unwarranted influence” that Eisenhower warned us that the military industrial complex was seeking has now occurred and has morphed itself into what we refer to today as the Deep State or the secret government. These are terms that have been used by numerous presidents and politicians who have tried to clue the public in on what has been going on behind the scenes. Today, our opportunity to see this is clearer than ever, because its domination has become evident.

We are talking about mass murderers who hurt and bomb their own citizens (9/11) in order to justify the infiltration and takeover of other countries for ulterior motives. While they do this, they slaughter innocent people, like the millions that died in Iraq, for example, and those that continue to suffer in Syria and other parts of the Middle East.

Vladimir Putin has said that this power has used “imaginary and mythical threats” to impose their will on others. This isn’t Russian propaganda, it’s a strategy that has existed since the inception of politics. It represents psychopathic behaviour, but it’s masked by massive amounts of propaganda and brain-washing, to the point where individuals with good hearts join in because they believe they’re lending themselves to a good cause.

We should think carefully about the reality of war. Most of us have been conditioned to regard military combat as exciting and glamorous – an opportunity for men to prove their competence and courage. Since armies are legal, we feel that war is acceptable; in general, nobody feels that war is criminal or that accepting its criminal attitude. In fact, we have been brainwashed. War is neither glamorous nor attractive. It is monstrous. It’s very nature is one of tragedy and suffering. – The Dalai Lama

Not only are many of these people puppets of the Deep State, and slaves to their will, like the Clinton’s for example, but they are actively engaged in crimes against humanity.

Putin & Russia

The past few years have really shed light on what’s been happening for decades, the ‘powers that be’ have essentially put the blame on Russia regarding numerous accusations, as I’m sure you know. I’ve written a number of articles that’ve been labelled as Russian propaganda, articles regarding false flag attacks in Syria, for example. Many uninformed people are quick to label something as Russian propaganda, simply based on the information they’re taking in from mainstream media. They don’t recognize that false flag terrorism, even the infiltration of Syria, is not simply a Russian claim, it’s a claim that dates back decades! It does not originate with Russia, and it’s something many people in North America are now becoming aware of.

The fact that Putin willingly and openly labelled these events as false flag attacks and ones that are completely fabricated simply caught the attention of those who were already aware of this information prior to Putin’s admissions. We already knew that pretty much every high ranking politician in the world knows this, and we are waiting for those who are willing to use their voice.

This is exactly why when Putin brought up Satanism and Paedophilia a couple of years ago, it grabbed my attention. Having been investigating the topic for a number of years, it’s quite clear that those atop of this pyramid that dominates Western politics are possibly involved even more psychopathic tendencies. Yes, we must be cognizant of their upbringing and circumstances, most of those who abuse others in such a way have had the same thing done to them, and so the cycle repeats itself.

Putin stated:

The excesses of political correctness have reached the point where people are seriously talking about registering political parties whose aim is to promote paedophilia. People in many European countries are embarrassed or afraid to talk about their religious affiliations. Holidays are abolished or even called something different; their essence is hidden away, as is their moral foundation. And people are aggressively trying to export this model all over the world. I am convinced that this opens a direct path to degradation and primitivism, resulting in a profound demographic and moral crisis. (source)(source)

Clips of him making these statements can be found all over YouTube as well.

This information is hitting the mainstream like never before, one example would be the NBC news report that implicated Hillary Clinton in covering up a massive pedophile ring in the heart of the State Department, another would be multiple ex-high ranking political officials claiming that both of the Clinton’s engage in sex with minors, pointing towards their close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein (who also has Royal Family connections). Epstein is now a registered sex offender. When it comes to the Vatican, there have always been disturbing acts known to be going on. Right now, the Pope’s right-hand man, George Pell, is in court for sexual assault, and a massive pedophile ring has been exposed where hundreds of boys were tortured and sexually abused, Pope Benedict’s brother was at the forefront of that controversy. You can read more about that here.

As far as the military industrial complex goes, Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney grilled Donald Rumsfeld on DynCorp about a private military contractor with ties to the trafficking of women and children. Years later, a top U.S. General who was the liaison between DynCorp and the U.S. Military was implicated in the sexual assault of teenage girls. Let’s not forget about PizzaGate…This list is a long one, and the trafficking of women and children is something the Trump administration has announced publicly that their working on exposing.

As far as Satanism within politics, as well as within the Vatican, that seems to be just as, if not more well known. You can refer to the linked articles below if you’d like to learn more.

Hugo Chavez has also alluded to Satanism within Western politics at the United Nations, that clip is all over YouTube when he said the podium smelled like sulfur after George Bush spoke there.

Multiple Catholic Priests Expose The Practice of Satanism Within The Vatican

How Some of the World’s Elite Use Black Magic Rituals To Conjure Up En

Normalizing Pedophilia

You may think that this type of thing was normal in ancient Greece, and accepted, but not everybody agreed with it, and many people spoke up against it. That being said, it’s not like these children were being subjected to torture, murder, and a life full of horrid circumstances. We must understand that pedophilia within the realm of politics in the goes far beyond just that, it goes into ritual abuse and Satanism. It’s just politics, it’s Hollywood too. You can find it in many places that have people who have amassed massive amounts of power.

Weird connections have always been observed within, take the Obama administration (an example among many). When he appointed Kevin Jennings as Assistant Deputy Secretary of the Office of Safe and Drug-Free Schools at the US Department of Education. He’s a proponent of NAMBLA (North American Man/Boy Love Association) in the form of supporting Harry Hay, who is, in turn, also in support of NAMBLA. This is more than a decade ago, but this strange connection exists all over within the political sphere.

Another sign of normalizing pedophilia are strange happenings like the fact that the UK government and the Catholic Church for example, have come under public scrutiny for claiming that victims of child sexual abuse can “consent” to their rapes. They did this in order to avoid compensating the victims. The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) establishes which victims get compensated, and they do so by determining whether or not the victim gave consent, even if that victim is a child…You can read more about that here.

Then we have the world of Hollywood, an industry that seems to be leading the charge. Constantly dressing up young girls in inappropriate sexual attire, and more. These efforts are brought in slowly, subtly, but there are many examples, one being Millie Bobby Brown, who has gained fame for her role in Stranger Things, and according to a story from W Magazine, the 13-year-old is one of the “proofs that Television has never been hotter” and “sexier.”

These ideas become so prominent within the mainstream that they label it as a “conspiracy theory,” or “fake news” when anyone brings attention to it and in doing so, completely disregards all of the evidence of it.

My colleague here at Collective Evolution, Richard Enos, covered this in greater detail, you can refer to these articles linked below to check that out:

Even the casual observer will note that there has been a sudden explosion of information and complexity in our society around gender identity and sexual expression. While there is some obvious value in a growing acceptance of different forms of self-expression within individuals, it seems that these particular movements of consciousness have been highjacked and used to promote an environment of confusion, not only around gender, but more specifically around sexual preference and sexual desire. And this confusion seems to be directly targeting our children.

– Richard Enos

So, when Putin said what he said, this is why some of us in the alternative media community paid attention. It’s rare for a politician to speak up about such things without disappearing shortly after. It reminds me of Hugo Chavez accusing the United States of using geoengineering to create the Haiti Earthquake for their own ulterior motives. Putin has spoken up about not only the topic discussed in this article but also of the Deep State and the men in “dark suits” that meet with the president and tell them who their boss is, false flag terrorism, and more. This does not mean he is “innocent” but it is interesting to those in the alternative media community because we know that this is clearly not “Russian propaganda” or mere “conspiracy theory,” the discussion around this began long before Putin ever decided to chime in…

The Takeaway

The takeaway here is to be cognizant of what the mainstream refers to as “Russian Propaganda,” and how when something is labelled as “Russian Propaganda” it is, in fact, a method of western propaganda. It can be hard to see no doubt, but when it comes to these topics, instead of having an instant reaction of disbelief, perhaps keep an open mind until you’ve done a worthy amount of investigation and research for yourself.

“The problem of fake news isn’t solved by hoping for a referee, but rather because we as citizens, we as users of these services, help each other. We talk and we share and we point out what is fake. We point out what is true. The answer to bad speech is not censorship, the answer to bad speech is more speech. We have to exercise and spread the idea that critical thinking matters, now more than ever, given the fact that lies seem to be getting more popular.”

–Edward Snowden (source)

Are these the people we want to continue electing? Is politics, and the corporate and financial stranglehold over it something we want to continue supporting every four years?