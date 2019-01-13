Alternative News
Australian Prime Minister’s Apology: Did He Really Just Mention “Ritual Sexual Abuse?”
In Brief
- The Facts:
In his public apology to the people of Australia based on the findings of a Royal Commission into institutional responses to child sexual abuse, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison used the term 'ritual sexual abuse.'
- Reflect On:
Does this signify the beginning of 'official' public disclosure about the prevalence of Satanic ritual abuse that has long been a practice of the world's powerful elite?
On November 12, 2012 the former Prime Minister of Australia, Julia Gillard, set into motion a Royal Commission to inquire into institutional responses to child abuse. Five years later, in December 2017, the Royal Commission presented its final report to the government, an absolutely damning indictment against institutions that dealt with children, including the Catholic Church. As a result, the current Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, delivered a public apology on October 22, 2018.
Whether or not this public apology from both Morrison and the opposition leader Bill Shorten was as sincere as it was eloquent is a matter of conjecture. When Morrison says that “today, as a nation, we confront our failure to listen, to believe and to provide justice,” does he really mean to suggest that a problem as rampant as this was allowed to continue for so long simply because they did not believe the claims by children who were sexually abused? Or did Morrison leave a clue that there is something deeper and more insidious going on here?
“The crimes of ritual sexual abuse happened in schools, churches, youth groups, scout troops, orphanages, foster homes, sporting clubs, group homes, charities, and in family homes as well.” Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison
Child Sexual Abuse Is Found Everywhere
For most of us, it is difficult to make sense of the prevalence of child sexual abuse described by the Royal Commission. Keep in mind that these claims only account for the small percentage of sexual abuse survivors who were willing to come forward. We cannot hear from those who died, nor from the children who didn’t come forward.
Child sexual abuse is often systemic, organized, and highly promoted in many corners of the world by a central power structure that remains hidden from sight. This power structure has several different names but for this article I will use the term ‘Illuminati,’ referring to an elite group whose role and nature I describe in much greater detail in my Lucifer Series.
The Royal Commission did not go so far as to suggest the existence of this central power structure, and to be fair, that would be beyond their mandate. Their main focus was the ways in which institutions fail to properly deal with claims of child sexual abuse perpetrated by individuals within their organizations. In their analysis of institutions where incidents of child sexual abuse were found, the commission had these rather broad observations:
Cultural, operational and environmental factors within institutions can all affect the likelihood of children being sexually abused and the prospect that abuse will be identified, reported and responded to appropriately.
Institutional cultural factors include leadership and organisational culture, which shape assumptions, values, beliefs and norms. These influence, among other things, how individuals behave when interacting with children, what is understood to be appropriate and inappropriate behavior, and how children’s well-being and safety is prioritized. They can include risk factors such as the failure to listen to children, or prioritizing the reputation of an institution over the safety and well-being of children.
Operational factors include governance, internal structure, day-to-day practices, the approach to the implementation of child-safe policies and the recruitment, screening and training of staff and volunteers. They can include risk factors such as institutional hierarchies that inhibit identification of abuse and allowing perpetrators to remain in positions where abuse can continue.
Environmental factors include the characteristics of physical and online spaces that enable potential adult perpetrators and children with harmful sexual behaviours to access victims. They can include risk factors such as access to children in isolated or unsupervised locations, and the use of online environments to groom and abuse children.
The Government Is Part Of The Problem
One of the greatest reasons that it is difficult for a government to admit that the prevalence of pedophilia and sexual abuse is managed by a central power that is grounded in Satanic rituals and practices is that governments are very much entangled in the web of the Illuminati power structure. Of course not all government employees are involved in ritual sexual abuse; however, as evidenced by the testimony of Anneke Lucas that CE will release on January 17th, the opportunity to rise to positions of great power and influence within governments is often predicated on one’s willingness to move into the inner circles of the Illuminati and eventually participate in the Satanic rituals.
And so, even as Scott Morrison and opposition leader Bill Shorten make what seems to be a heartfelt apology to the nation of Australia, one has to wonder how many of the politicians in attendance, especially the more powerful ones, sit there knowing how extensive the reach of this power structure is. That being said, it is interesting that Scott Morrison slipped the term ‘ritual’ into his speech:
The crimes of ritual sexual abuse happened in schools, churches, youth groups, scout troops, orphanages, foster homes, sporting clubs, group homes, charities, and in family homes as well. It happened anywhere a predator thought they could get away with it, and the systems within these organisations allowed it to happen and turned a blind eye. It happened day after day, week after week, month after month, and decade after decade. Unrelenting torment.
Nowhere in his speech did Morrison elaborate on what he meant by ‘ritual’ sexual abuse. The mainstream view of pedophilia is that it is an act perpetrated by an individual, and in many cases other people turn a blind eye to it. People generally do not see child sexual abuse as a collective, established ‘ritual’ that is an essential part of a group’s religious or spiritual life. However, Morrison’s use of the phrase ‘ritual sexual abuse’ may in itself suggest that public disclosure of these Satanic practices is not far behind. The fact that he would be permitted to introduce the term to the public from a seat of authority is a promising sign.
Testimony Of Ritual Practices
With a little digging, one could find stories compiled by the Royal Commission like this one from Lillian Jane that hinted at the uncovering of these ‘ritual’ practices:
Lillian was sexually abused and raped by her father from a very young age. He would also allow his friends to gang rape her. When she was six years old, in the 1960s, police removed Lillian and her siblings from their father’s care and she became a ward of the state of Queensland.
She was fostered through kinship care and placed with her grandmother.
‘They took [me] off our parents for a very good reason and I’m grateful to them for that. However, the choice of giving [me] to our … paternal grandmother was a very bad one. How anyone can believe that taking a child from [an] abusive … father and giving [her] to the person who made him what he was … just boggles the mind.’
Lillian’s grandmother believed that Lillian and her sisters had ‘bad blood’ and were ‘a disgrace’ to the family.
‘And that we were a burden on her … she said we had to pay our way, especially us girls … so she used to prostitute my sister and I in hotel rooms, and there was a men’s club in the city, she used to take us in there … we had to pay our way when I was six till when I was eight.’
Lillian said her grandmother was also involved in the ritual torture and murder of children. In collusion with two prominent men in town, she would obtain unwanted children for these ceremonies. When Lillian was eight, she became traumatized during one of the rituals.
‘I was holding this little girl’s ankles … and she just looked at me pleading for help and I couldn’t help, I was only eight. I couldn’t even help myself. So, I went to my teacher the next day because something had to be done.’
‘I told my teacher … because I trusted my teacher and she was so horrified, she couldn’t believe what I was telling her, and she told my grandmother …’
‘My grandmother called me into the kitchen and she was really calm … and said “If you ever tell anyone again you will be the next on the block” … I never told anyone again.’
Because of Lillian’s care status, a caseworker would periodically turn up to check on her and her siblings. While she was terrified to speak with him at all, and certainly not about her abuse, she found comfort in his presence.
‘If it hadn’t been for the fact that the caseworker was checking on us … I would have been dead.’
Lillian remained in her grandmother’s care until she was a teenager, when she was sent to look after a relative’s children. The relative raped her and, when her grandmother found out, Lillian was forced to marry him. The relationship continued to be physically and sexually violent.
She remained with her husband for a number of years, but grew suspicious that he was molesting one of their children. When she confronted him about it, he beat her brutally.
‘I rang local police and asked if I could change the locks while he was at work. And the police officer, and I’m so grateful to him, said “Why?” and I explained to him what had happened … he said, “Get out now. Take the children and what you’ll need. Get out of that house. I don’t want you to stop for anything. Grab what you’re going to need, just get out now. And here’s the number to call when you’re somewhere safe.” That man saved my life. I’ll always be incredibly grateful to him.’
Lillian escaped with her children and this was a turning point in her life.
Her testimony suggests that Lillian’s family is rooted in or connected to an Illuminati bloodline, though it may have begun to break away from Satanic practices and was just playing out trauma. Lillian’s grandmother’s involvement in the ritual torture and murder of children, wherein the children in her care were forced to participate, would signify to me that she was a practicing member of the power structure as she participated Satanic ritual sacrifices of children, which are an essential element of Illuminati practice.
At the time Lillian told her teacher about being forced to participate in ritual child sacrifice, the teacher was so unprepared to accept that reality that she did the most egregious thing and let Lillian’s grandmother know about it, causing the continuation of Lillian’s abuse and suffering for a great number of years. Scott Morrison’s inclusion of the word ‘ritual’ in his apology about institutional child sexual abuse may be something small, but it is an important sign that people may be more prepared to believe the story of a child like Lillian, and become part of a solution to this problem rather than an unwitting accomplice.
Our team recently flew to New York City to interview and capture the life story of one of the most courageous, and loving souls we have ever met named Anneke Lucas. Anneke is a survivor of elite ritual child sex slavery and disclosed her incredible escape and her healing journey on over four hours of video footage for CETV for the first time ever.
The Takeaway
There has always been an occult, esoteric realm in human existence that has wielded great power in shaping the perception of the masses. Up to now, the workings of this esoteric realm have been hidden and quite separate from the life of ordinary individuals. Yet there is every reason to believe that the veils of illusion are lifting, and that the real truth about the activities that have been hidden from sight are poised to soon be part of mainstream discourse. Of course many will be shocked and traumatized by it all, but this is an essential step to take in our evolution. In my mind, the esoteric world and the world of mainstream perception have started to blend into one, and the use of the term ‘ritual sexual abuse’ in a public statement from an official seat of government signifies a part of this process.
Register to watch our exclusive 4 part interview series with Anneke Lucas launching on Jan 17th, 2019.
France To Make ‘Unsanctioned’ Protesting Illegal In Light Of Yellow Vests Movement
In Brief
- The Facts:
The French government recently announced plans to make "unauthorized" protests illegal. This is coming as a result of the Yellow Vests movement.
- Reflect On:
What is an "unauthorized" protest? Does this mean protests can only be legal in France if it's 'authorized' by the government?'
The Yellow Vests hit the streets and began raising awareness about the latest economic austerity measures in France that have impacted everything from gas prices to taxes for the middle class. The distaste for how things are being governed in France has been building for many years and has simply boiled over into this movement.
Similar to most mass protests we’ve seen over the past few years, mainstream media constantly focuses on the violence that’s often brought forth only by a few people, which steers attention away from the actual issues they’re protesting against. In fact, I would not be surprised if people were hired to purposefully cause destruction to deflect away from the actual issue, which would give the authorities the right to intervene and impose more security measures. A similar situation happened here in Toronto for the G20 summit a few years ago.
One of the most significant facts about the Yellow Vests movement is that law enforcement and even the military started to realize that what was happening was wrong, siding with the people rather than the elite. They started identifying more with civilians than the superiors giving them orders to do things they no longer believed in. This means that the global elite is in a very precarious position, and this is why we say ‘change starts within.’ It starts at an individual level.
As with any demonstration, when something like this happens and gains significant attention, the focus shifts away from the concerns of the citizenry and toward the ‘violent protest’ narrative.
Now, it’s being reported that French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced plans to punish people who hold ‘unsanctioned’ protests “after seven weeks of anti-government unrest.” This is according to the BBC, which focuses on the ‘anti-government’ initiatives instead of bringing up the actual concerns of local citizens. Why doesn’t mainstream media talk with the actual protestors? Why is there little effort being made to understand their perspective? Why is only one perspective constantly shared by the mainstream media, allowing the underlying issues to go completely ignored? And why have protestors been lumped into one category as ‘violent’?
The BBC goes on,
His government wants to draft new legislation that will ban troublemakers from protests and clamp down on the wearing of masks at demonstrations. He said 80,000 members of the security forces would be deployed for the next expected wave of protests. Protesters smashed down the gates to a government office this weekend. In other chaotic scenes in Paris, demonstrators fought riot police and cars and motorbikes were burnt.
Again, the violence narrative was shared, which provides a convenient excuse to implement these types of extreme measures.
Don’t believe it? Look at all the mainstream headlines. As usual, they are all about violence and how order will be restored (order out of chaos, ordo ab chao, the timeless strategy of the elite). Meanwhile, the actual reason that so many ordinary citizens would go to the trouble of protesting is buried somewhere in the article and given little importance. The New York Times’ ‘Macron Inspects Damage After ‘Yellow Vest’ Protests as France Weighs State of Emergency’ is a perfect example.
We have to ask ourselves: Would a grassroots movement of concerned law-abiding citizens (which most citizens are) motivate these ordinary citizens to set someone’s car on fire? How could destroying another citizen’s car actually help the movement? Looting and breaking store windows? Why would law-abiding citizens take their frustrations out on innocent retail vendors? Would ordinary citizens contrive to harm civilians with bombs and gas attacks? – Richard Enos
The announcement to crack down on ‘unauthorized’ demonstrations came into fruition when Philippe appeared on French TV channel TF1, who said the government would support a “new law punishing those who do not respect the requirement to declare (protests), those who take part in unauthorized demonstrations and those who arrive at demonstrations wearing face masks.”
“Those who question our institution will not have the last word,” – Mr Philippe said
Obviously, this narrative is strongly backed by most politicians. Laurent Wauquiez, leader of the Republican party, tweeted that the move was not enough. Senator Bruno Retailleau supported the Prime Minister’s plans, stating that “hooded” troublemakers who participated in protests “must be severely punished.”
Meanwhile left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon said the planned measures would mean that “demonstrators can no longer demonstrate.” In a Twitter post, he described Mr. Philippe as the “king of the Shadoks”, a reference to bird-like cartoon characters featured in a popular French TV series who are known for their ruthlessness.
What’s Really Going On?
In a recent video interview from the ground in Paris, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange spoke to a well-informed anonymous citizen discussing the fact that mainstream media is doing everything it can to minimize the size and seriousness of the Yellow Vests movement. This citizen seems to capture the real mood and motivation of the Yellow Vests movement, discussing its origins and the reason it has continued to grow.
We’ve been covering this movement since it began, and it’s quite clear that it’s much larger than what mainstream media is making it out to be. In reality, this movement is comprised of hundreds of thousands of protestors, if not millions. The BBC is reporting that there were approximately 280,000 who turned out in November, with cities like Rouen and Caen comprised of approximately 50,00. But again, the narrative here focuses on rioting and violence. It almost reminds me of false staged attacks, such as the chemical gas attacks in Syria, to justify certain security measures.
In this case, it would mean no more protests unless they’re ‘authorized,’ whatever that means.
Mainstream media has also been caught doctoring photos of the protest, as seen below. You can read more about that here.
The Takeaway
Something very special is happening on the planet right now. More people are waking up and starting to realize that, as a collective, we no longer resonate with different aspects of this human experience. We want change, and many of us are willing to take action. The role of conscious media has never been more integral, allowing more people all over the world to get involved thanks to a clearer understanding of what is going on.
Solving the issues we face within ourselves, our systems and our structures all comes down to elevating our consciousness to a place where we no longer reside within a vibration that’s filled with hate and disconnection.
Enough with the polarity, the fighting, the comparisons. Let’s begin unifying together to bring forth a more peaceful state of being, putting an end to the deep state once and for all. Without our participation, they have no power. And I believe we are seeing glimpses of this in France.
What The ‘MAGA Hat Kid’ Story Really Teaches Us
In Brief
- The Facts:
The mainstream media spread a story about a kid and his friends surrounding a native elder even though the story was taken out of context and was false. However, there is MUCH we can learn from this story.
- Reflect On:
Are we truly gaining from getting caught up in race-baiting and racial divide? Is the mainstream media purposefully misinforming people? Is it time to take a step back and look at life from a more nuanced position?
The story associated with the image featured above went viral a couple of days ago. There are many reasons for this, but likely not what you might think. And that is the discussion I wish to have in this article.
A very short video clip and image, both entirely out of context, were released to the internet showing a picture media has been painting for a very long time. We apparently saw a racist group of kids taunting and intimidating a native elder. In its limited length, it was tough to look at as what it was saying certainly wasn’t good. However, that wasn’t the truth.
When I first saw this image I decided to do research as my initial thought was that it was entirely out of context. I know this because the mainstream media and many famous influencers on Instagram have been making false stories viral for years now about subjects that incite divide and misplaced racism.
This happens at the media level because journalists have been aggressively following the political social engineering of our modern times and are very often concerned with being FIRST to the press about a story – even if that means having the story wrong. Influencers fall into the trap of wanting likes and to be first to get a story out as in many cases they are after growth and feeling righteous through their platform. Of course, this isn’t everyone, but it is certainly seen in our culture.
As I researched this story more I began to see a completely different truth. Thanks to citizen journalists who began digging for the truth and eventually found multiple FULL videos of the event in question, we saw what really happened. Instead of covering those fine details as I’d rather get into some deeper messages here, for those that don’t know what actually happened, please check out this video then come back and read. We have been lied to, and there is a very clear reason for it.
Social Engineering
I have been pointing out for over 2 years now, that slowly but surely fake news media and unconscious IG influencers are building racism and divide into people in a big way via one-sided or false stories. We’re seeing the fruit of years of that unconsciousness in today’s day and age.
We have a very important rule here at Collective Evolution when it comes to reporting: when something hugely viral happens, wait a couple of days, the truth will begin to emerge. Report on it then.
This is because at CE we are concerned with truth. Not virality and drama. We are interested in how we can consciously and empathetically understand a story from a deeper level vs just making a ton of rash assumptions without thinking or seeing the full story. This is precisely what most people did when it comes to the story with the kid in the MAGA hat; we collectively made rash assumptions with no interest in seeking truth. Because we have been socially engineered to do so.
Here’s What We Learned
1. The media has no interest in telling you the truth.
They knowingly lied to the public, virally, without taking the time to perform some proper journalism. How is it that a publication (Us) with very limited resources knows to hold off and wait for more information on a story when the rich and powerful mainstream media runs with it, effectively lying and dividing the public? You can figure that one out yourself I’m sure.
2. We as a society can spread fake news FAST.
When we don’t take responsibility for our lives and our actions, which is the ONLY way to create a better world, we rely on the government and media to tell us what to do. Thus, we don’t research what they say enough, so we spread fake news as they are the main perpetrators of it.
3. We are not a nuanced culture that is concerned with empathetically understanding a situation.
Even if the story were true, and those kids approached and surrounded the elders, how does it makes sense to destroy the lives of those 15 and 16-year-old kids via public shaming? Why do we not ask these questions? Why do we not try to understand what really happened from both sides?
4. We have been socially engineered to hate and divide one another by race. The Elite’s divide and conquer plan is working.
The best way to win a war is to divide the enemy. Further, the best way to control a society and convince them they need to be governed by parents is to keep them lost and divided, so they cannot unite. this is precisely what is happening to us, and we’re playing into it.
5. We as a whole are not emotionally intelligent.
We talk about this constantly hear on CE. We MUST develop emotional intelligence if we want to get to the truth. When events like this occur and people move into outrage, they are not only showing a lack of emotional intelligence but they are blinding themselves from the truth. The elite thrives off of an emotionally engaged and emotionally uncontrolled population, it’s why they excite so much emotion at all times. Through emotionally intelligence comes empathy.
6. Many cultures and races are hateful and racist.
I personally don’t think racism is anywhere near as big a problem as many are making it out to be, again, divide and conquer. However, growing up in the multicultural city of Toronto and seeing what I see online today from all cultures, every culture has a small percentage of racism within it, not just white people as the narrative seems to want to promote. The question is, are we unknowingly growing that percentage?
7. Our outside world is giving us a chance to see if we like where extremism, race pride, race baiting and unconsciousness is taking us. Does it feel good? Is it helping?
As I pointed out in the red highlighted #7. These events serve as an opportunity for us to wake up. Wake up to the fact that we are purposefully being misled. We are being engineered to divide and hate each other by race via political agendas because when we are divided we can be controlled. We are also being deeply misled into forms of race pride that I believe are VERY destructive to the fabric of our society & world.
So I ask, do we want to play this game? Do we want to hate? Be on edge? Does it feel good? Is life getting better? It’s a time to step back and choose what game you want to play. Live from the heart? Or the mind?
Remember, this is less about seeking right and wrong, and more about asking the bigger question… are we headed down a helpful path here? Truly observe what our unconsciousness and fundamentalism in identities is creating. All you have to reflect on within yourself is if it feels good to you and if you wish to choose the continuation of this game. If we all make our choice, it either stops or continues. Don’t worry about others’ choice… Feel your own.
The Takeaway
This event reflects our current state of consciousness as a collective. Within it, we have so much opportunity to learn. See the emotions that come up, truly understand what you are feeling then let them go. From that state, have a look at this story again, the full story, what do you see now?
If we truly wish to solve the challenges at hand, we must become more emotionally intelligent, grounded, present and less identified with our physical world. take a step back, expand your consciousness, and have the courage to view our world from a neutral lens to understand truth.
UN Panel Discusses ‘White Helmets’ Criminal Activities, Organ Theft & False Flag Terrorism
In Brief
- The Facts:
Western corporate media has completely ignored a more than one-hour-long panel on the White Helmets at the United Nations on December 20 that details their involvement in organ harvesting and false flag terrorism.
- Reflect On:
Why have we not heard anything about this in the west? Why did mainstream media outlets who were present completely ignore the evidence of false flag terrorism and organ theft? They didn't even ask about it...
When I first watched the trailer for the Oscar-winning documentary The White Helmets, I cried. It paints a beautiful picture of saintlike, peaceful soldiers saving innocent civilians from the terror in Syria, with the song “When the Saints Go Marching In” playing in the background. It ignited a fire of compassion and empathy within me for the Syrians plagued by war. I knew I needed to watch the documentary and, more specifically, learn more about this heroic group. Yet to my surprise, I learned that this group isn’t quite as “heroic” as the documentary and North American mainstream media paints them to be. Perhaps the only reason this group deserved to win an Oscar was for their acting skills – not their humanitarian efforts. – Kalee Brown
The narrative above shared by one of our former writers is now holding true for a lot of people. It seems the more the ‘powers that be’ have presented the White Helmets as a humanitarian organization, the more they seem to have been exposed, and the massive propaganda campaign in the west that’s highlighted them as ‘heroes’ is finally coming to an end.
Entertainment is a huge distraction in the western world, which is why this topic received even more attention when Rogers Waters, the frontman for Pink Floyd, stopped his concert in 2017 in Barcelona to address the crows about the propaganda being spread about what’s happening in Syria. He pointed out that The White Helmets are an organization that exists for the sole purpose of propaganda. Collective Evolution reported on the corrupt nature of the White Helmets in 2017 and we’re now seeing it here again. The White Helmets have been caught staging events to create propaganda for media.
This idea was also emphasized by politicians overseas like Vladimir Putin, and in turn had some people calling this narrative ‘Russian Propaganda.’ With regards to the chemical gas attacks in Syria, Putin flat out said it was a “false flag” event and that “more are being prepared in Syria.” An interesting report by Robert Fisk, a multi-award winning Middle East correspondent of The Independent and a journalist who has risked his life to visit the Syria clinic at the centre of a global crisis, also argued this, amount countless others.
Eva Bartlett, a Canadian journalist and human rights activist, divulged that the White Helmets’ video footage actually contains children that have been ‘recycled’ in different reports; so you can find a girl named Aya who turns up in a a report in say, August, and she turns up the next month in two different locations.
Bartlett has extensive experience in the Gaza Strip and Syria. Her writings can be found on her blog, In Gaza.
The Panel
The latest revelation that’s been ignored by western mainstream media is the fact that the United Nations recently held a panel discussing, according to Bartlett, the “irrefutable documentation presented on the faux-rescue group’s involvement in criminal activities, which include organ theft, working with terrorists — including as snipers — staging fake rescues, thieving from civilians, and other non-rescuer behaviour.”
It turns out that the White Helmets aren’t the heroes we thought, but rather a strategic terrorist group that’s funded by the U.S. and other interested countries and parties. In regards to the “recycled” children footage, you can read more about that in this 21st Century Wire article. They show numerous examples of the White Helmets posting the exact same photos of children, claiming they were taken on different dates.
The one-hour long panel on the White Helmets was held at the United Nations on December 20th, 2018, and yet nobody seems to have heard about it. Why? Because it’s not in the best interests of the deep state to tell you.
It’s important to understand the evidence as well, which connects mainstream media to western intelligence agencies and corporations. You can find links to that documentation and real examples from mainstream media journalists themselves in this article we recently published.
As Bartlett points out about the panel:
On the panel was one of corporate media’s favourite targets to smear, British journalist Vanessa Beeley, who gave a fact-based lecture on her years of research into the founding, funding and nefarious activities of the White Helmets, research which includes numerous visits to White Helmets centers, countless testimonies from Syrian civilians, and even an interview with a White Helmets leader in Dara’a al-Balad, Syria.
Maxim Grigoriev, the director of the Foundation for the Study of Democracy (a member of the UN’s Global Counter-Terrorism Research Network) spoke at length, detailing some of the over 100 eyewitnesses his foundation has conducted interviews with.
These include over 40 White Helmets members, 15 former terrorists, 50 people from areas where terrorists and WH operated, with another over 500 interviewed by survey in Aleppo and Daraa.
Among the testimonies presented, many of them provided details of organ harvesting, which is big business on the black market. A head of nursing in Aleppo was cited as seeing the body of his neighbour who had been taken by the White Helmets for treatment, she “lifted the sheet and saw a large wound cut from the throat to the stomach… I touched him with my hand and understood there were clearly no organs left.”
According to a Syrian civilian, Omar al-Mustafa, “almost all people who worked in nearby White Helmets centers were al-Nusra fighters or were linked to them. I tried to join the White Helmets myself, but I was told that if I was not from al-Nusra, they could not employ me… I saw them (White Helmets) bring children who were alive, put them on the floor as if they had died in a chemical attack.”
The list goes on, and if you know anything or have done any research into organ harvesting, this is not a surprise. There are mountains of evidence corroborating these stories. Just like arms dealings and human trafficking, organ harvesting is right up there.
Syrian journalist Rafiq Lotef and Russian and Syrian Representatives to the UN, Ambassadors Vassily Nebenzia and Bashar al-Ja’afari, described these events in detail.
Below is a video of the full panel discussion.
No Interest From Corporate Media
According to Bartlett, media at the panel didn’t even follow up on questions regarding organ theft and false flag terrorism, staged rescues, etc. Instead, they simply asked questions about other issues.
This is unbelievable, but not surprising, as this type of rhetoric is spouted as ‘fake news’ in the west by mainstream media organizations. CBS news was present, but again, didn’t have a single question to ask about anything that was presented.
Bartlett states:
Four days after the UN panel, to my knowledge, not a single corporate media outlet has covered the event and its critical contents. This is in spite of the fact that the Western corporate media has been happy to propagandize about the White Helmets for years, and to attack those of us who dare to present testimonies and evidence from on the ground in Syria which contradicts the official narrative.
Why haven’t the media written about the panel, or as per the corporate media norm, issued yet more smears against panellists? They haven’t because they are cornered, and while they can always try their standard juvenile character smears and libel, they cannot refute the facts, the countless testimonies which corroborate yet still more testimonies taken by independent journalists over the years.
Or as Ambassador Nebenzia said:
“We understand why White Helmets are being defended by Western capitals. They do not hide that they provided substantial financial support to this organization and instrumentalized it to pursue political goals under humanitarian cover. It’s logical to protect your asset.”
It doesn’t really matter, because more and more, Western corporate media and the propaganda they construct including the White Helmets are becoming exposed.
The Takeaway
The deep state manufacturing events in order to justify western infiltration is nothing new. This has become a frequent strategy for them, and there is more than enough information to see it. The sad thing is that this information has been publicized for a long time, yet it goes hidden and untouched by the media. For example, when Syria elected president Shukri-al-Kuwaiti, he did not approve the Trans Arabian Pipeline, an American project intended to connect the oil fields of Saudi Arabia to the ports of Lebanon via Syria. In his book, Legacy of Ashes, CIA historian Tim Weiner recounts that in retaliation, the CIA engineered a coup, replacing al-Kuwaiti with the CIA’s handpicked dictator, a convicted swindler named Husni al-Za’im. Al-Za’im barely had time to dissolve parliament and approve the American pipeline before his countrymen deposed him, 14 weeks into his regime.
Things haven’t really changed, in-fact, they’ve gotten worse.
Thankfully, many people are starting to see through this narrative. The consciousness of the planet is shifting in all aspects regarding humanity, and politics is one of them. Never before have so many people ‘woken up’ to what’s really happening, and as a result, the deep state is pushing even harder to create propaganda and change the narrative.
