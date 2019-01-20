Alternative News
12 Reasons Why Even Low Levels of Glyphosate Are Unsafe
In Brief
- The Facts:
Decades of research have shown how Glyphosate is toxic in any amount, both for human and and the environment. This is not debatable.
- Reflect On:
Glyphosate is illegal in several dozen countries around the world due to health and environmental concerns. How can this product be approved for use when it's abundantly clear it's extremely unsafe, just like DDT was?
By Zen Honeycutt, Founding Executive Director Mom’s Across America, Children’s Heath Defense Coalition Partner
Proponents of GMOs and Glyphosate-based herbicides and staunch believers in the EPA have long argued that low levels of glyphosate exposure are safe for humans. Even our own EPA tells us that Americans can consume 17 times more glyphosate in our drinking water than European residents. The EWG asserts that 160 ppb of glyphosate found in breakfast cereal is safe for a child to consume due to their own safety assessments, and yet renowned scientists and health advocates have long stated that no level is safe. Confusion amongst consumers and the media is rampant.
Glyphosate is the declared active chemical ingredient in Roundup and Ranger Pro, which are both manufactured by Monsanto, the original manufacturer of Agent Orange and DDT. There are 750 brands of glyphosate-based herbicides.Glyphosate based herbicides are the most widely used in the world and residues of glyphosate have been found in tap water, children’s urine, breast milk, chips, snacks, beer, wine, cereals, eggs, oatmeal, wheat products, and most conventional foods tested.
The detection of glyphosate in these foods has set off alarms of concern in households and food manufacturers’ offices around the world. Lawsuits have sprung up against companies that make food products that claim to be “100% Natural” and yet contain glyphosate residues. These lawsuits have been successful. Debates, using the argument that “the dose makes the poison,” have been pushed by media. Speculation is that these media outlets are funded by advertisers that make or sell these chemicals or have sister companies that do, and threatening their profits would be unwise for all involved – except the consumers.
It is time to set the record straight
Here are 12 reasons why there is no safe level of glyphosate herbicide residue in our food or beverages.
- Babies, toddlers, and young children have kidneys and livers which are underdeveloped and do not have the ability to detox toxins the way adults do. Their bodies are less capable of eliminating toxins and therefore are particularly susceptible. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has stated that children, especially, should avoid pesticides because, “prenatal and early childhood exposure to pesticides is associated with pediatric cancers, decreased cognitive function and behavioral problems.”
- Glyphosate does not wash, dry or cook off, and has been shown to bioaccumulate in the bone marrow, tendons and muscle tissue. Bioaccumulation of low levels over time will result in levels which we cannot predict or determine; therefore there is no scientific basis to state that the low levels are not dangerous, as they can accumulate to high levels in an unforeseeable amount of time.
- “There is no current reliable way to determine the incidence of pesticide exposure and illness in US children.” -AAP Children are exposed through food, air, contact with grass and pets. How much they are being exposed to daily from all these possibilities is simply not something that we have been able to determine. Therefore no one is capable of assessing what levels are safe from any one modality of exposure because an additional low level from other modalities could add up to a high level of exposure.
- Ultra-low levels of glyphosate herbicides have been proven to cause non-alcoholic liver disease in a long term animal study by Michael Antoniou, Giles Eric Seralini et al. The levels the rats were exposed to, per kg of body weight, were far lower than what is allowed in our food supply. According to the Mayo Clinic 100 million, or 1 out of 3 Americans now have liver disease. These diagnoses are in some as young as 8 years old.
- Ultra-low levels of glyphosate have been shown to be endocrine and hormone disrupting.Changes to hormones can lead to birth defects, miscarriage, autoimmune disease, cancer, mental and chronic illness.
- The EPA Allowable Daily Intake Levels (ADIs) of glyphosate exposure were set for a 175-pound man, not a pregnant mother, infant, or child.
- Glyphosate alone has been shown to be chronically toxic causing organ and cell damage. Glyphosate herbicides final formulations, have been shown to be acutely toxic, causing immediate damage at low levels.
- The detection of glyphosate at low levels could mean the presence of the other toxic ingredients in glyphosate herbicides on our food. Until studies are done, one must practice the Precautionary Principle. The label on glyphosate herbicides does not specify the pesticide class or “other”/“inert” ingredients that may have significant acute toxicity and can account for up to 54% of the product.
- Regarding the label and low-level exposure: “Chronic toxicity information is not included, and labels are predominantly available in English. There is significant use of illegal pesticides(especially in immigrant communities), off-label use, and overuse, underscoring the importance of education, monitoring, and enforcement.” – AAP. Exposure to low levels of glyphosate herbicides can occur through pregnant wives or children hugging the father who is a pesticide applicator. The chronic health impacts such as rashes which can, years later, result in non-Hodgkin lymphoma, are often ignored, especially by low income or non-English speaking users dependent on their pesticide application occupation for survival.
- The EPA has admitted to not having any long-term animal studies with blood analysis on the final formulation of any glyphosate herbicides. The EPA cannot state that the final formulation is safe.
- For approval of pesticides and herbicides, the EPA only requires safety studies, by the manufacturer who benefits from the sales, on the one declared active chemical ingredient—in this case glyphosate. Glyphosate is never used alone.
- The main manufacturer, Monsanto, has been found to be guilty on all counts by a San Francisco Supreme Court Jury in the Johnson v Monsanto. This includes guilty of “malice and oppression” which means that the company executives knew that their glyphosate products could cause cancer and suppressed this information from the public.
Clearly, it is time for food and beverage manufacturers to have a zero tolerance for glyphosate residue levels and for the US EPA and regulatory agencies everywhere to stop ignoring the science and to revoke the license of glyphosate immediately.
Moms Across America is a 501c3 non profit organization whose motto is “Empowered Moms, Healthy Kids.”
Help Support Collective Evolution
The demand for Collective Evolution's content is bigger than ever, except ad agencies and social media keep cutting our revenues. This is making it hard for us to continue.
In order to stay truly independent, we need your help. We are not going to put up paywalls on this website, as we want to get our info out far and wide. For as little as $3 a month, you can help keep CE alive!
Alternative News
France To Make ‘Unsanctioned’ Protesting Illegal In Light Of Yellow Vests Movement
In Brief
- The Facts:
The French government recently announced plans to make "unauthorized" protests illegal. This is coming as a result of the Yellow Vests movement.
- Reflect On:
What is an "unauthorized" protest? Does this mean protests can only be legal in France if it's 'authorized' by the government?'
The Yellow Vests hit the streets and began raising awareness about the latest economic austerity measures in France that have impacted everything from gas prices to taxes for the middle class. The distaste for how things are being governed in France has been building for many years and has simply boiled over into this movement.
Similar to most mass protests we’ve seen over the past few years, mainstream media constantly focuses on the violence that’s often brought forth only by a few people, which steers attention away from the actual issues they’re protesting against. In fact, I would not be surprised if people were hired to purposefully cause destruction to deflect away from the actual issue, which would give the authorities the right to intervene and impose more security measures. A similar situation happened here in Toronto for the G20 summit a few years ago.
One of the most significant facts about the Yellow Vests movement is that law enforcement and even the military started to realize that what was happening was wrong, siding with the people rather than the elite. They started identifying more with civilians than the superiors giving them orders to do things they no longer believed in. This means that the global elite is in a very precarious position, and this is why we say ‘change starts within.’ It starts at an individual level.
As with any demonstration, when something like this happens and gains significant attention, the focus shifts away from the concerns of the citizenry and toward the ‘violent protest’ narrative.
Now, it’s being reported that French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced plans to punish people who hold ‘unsanctioned’ protests “after seven weeks of anti-government unrest.” This is according to the BBC, which focuses on the ‘anti-government’ initiatives instead of bringing up the actual concerns of local citizens. Why doesn’t mainstream media talk with the actual protestors? Why is there little effort being made to understand their perspective? Why is only one perspective constantly shared by the mainstream media, allowing the underlying issues to go completely ignored? And why have protestors been lumped into one category as ‘violent’?
The BBC goes on,
His government wants to draft new legislation that will ban troublemakers from protests and clamp down on the wearing of masks at demonstrations. He said 80,000 members of the security forces would be deployed for the next expected wave of protests. Protesters smashed down the gates to a government office this weekend. In other chaotic scenes in Paris, demonstrators fought riot police and cars and motorbikes were burnt.
Again, the violence narrative was shared, which provides a convenient excuse to implement these types of extreme measures.
Don’t believe it? Look at all the mainstream headlines. As usual, they are all about violence and how order will be restored (order out of chaos, ordo ab chao, the timeless strategy of the elite). Meanwhile, the actual reason that so many ordinary citizens would go to the trouble of protesting is buried somewhere in the article and given little importance. The New York Times’ ‘Macron Inspects Damage After ‘Yellow Vest’ Protests as France Weighs State of Emergency’ is a perfect example.
We have to ask ourselves: Would a grassroots movement of concerned law-abiding citizens (which most citizens are) motivate these ordinary citizens to set someone’s car on fire? How could destroying another citizen’s car actually help the movement? Looting and breaking store windows? Why would law-abiding citizens take their frustrations out on innocent retail vendors? Would ordinary citizens contrive to harm civilians with bombs and gas attacks? – Richard Enos
The announcement to crack down on ‘unauthorized’ demonstrations came into fruition when Philippe appeared on French TV channel TF1, who said the government would support a “new law punishing those who do not respect the requirement to declare (protests), those who take part in unauthorized demonstrations and those who arrive at demonstrations wearing face masks.”
“Those who question our institution will not have the last word,” – Mr Philippe said
Obviously, this narrative is strongly backed by most politicians. Laurent Wauquiez, leader of the Republican party, tweeted that the move was not enough. Senator Bruno Retailleau supported the Prime Minister’s plans, stating that “hooded” troublemakers who participated in protests “must be severely punished.”
Meanwhile left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon said the planned measures would mean that “demonstrators can no longer demonstrate.” In a Twitter post, he described Mr. Philippe as the “king of the Shadoks”, a reference to bird-like cartoon characters featured in a popular French TV series who are known for their ruthlessness.
What’s Really Going On?
In a recent video interview from the ground in Paris, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange spoke to a well-informed anonymous citizen discussing the fact that mainstream media is doing everything it can to minimize the size and seriousness of the Yellow Vests movement. This citizen seems to capture the real mood and motivation of the Yellow Vests movement, discussing its origins and the reason it has continued to grow.
We’ve been covering this movement since it began, and it’s quite clear that it’s much larger than what mainstream media is making it out to be. In reality, this movement is comprised of hundreds of thousands of protestors, if not millions. The BBC is reporting that there were approximately 280,000 who turned out in November, with cities like Rouen and Caen comprised of approximately 50,00. But again, the narrative here focuses on rioting and violence. It almost reminds me of false staged attacks, such as the chemical gas attacks in Syria, to justify certain security measures.
In this case, it would mean no more protests unless they’re ‘authorized,’ whatever that means.
Mainstream media has also been caught doctoring photos of the protest, as seen below. You can read more about that here.
The Takeaway
Something very special is happening on the planet right now. More people are waking up and starting to realize that, as a collective, we no longer resonate with different aspects of this human experience. We want change, and many of us are willing to take action. The role of conscious media has never been more integral, allowing more people all over the world to get involved thanks to a clearer understanding of what is going on.
Solving the issues we face within ourselves, our systems and our structures all comes down to elevating our consciousness to a place where we no longer reside within a vibration that’s filled with hate and disconnection.
Enough with the polarity, the fighting, the comparisons. Let’s begin unifying together to bring forth a more peaceful state of being, putting an end to the deep state once and for all. Without our participation, they have no power. And I believe we are seeing glimpses of this in France.
Related CE Articles On The Yellow Vests Movements
Why The Yellow Vests Movement Could Erupt Into A Modern Day French Revolution
Yellow Vests Update: CNN Says They Are Creating Chaos, But Are They?
The Deep State Has A Big Problem In France, Here’s Why
French News Channel Caught Doctoring & Changing Sign of Yellow Vest Protester
Help Support Collective Evolution
The demand for Collective Evolution's content is bigger than ever, except ad agencies and social media keep cutting our revenues. This is making it hard for us to continue.
In order to stay truly independent, we need your help. We are not going to put up paywalls on this website, as we want to get our info out far and wide. For as little as $3 a month, you can help keep CE alive!
Alternative News
What The ‘MAGA Hat Kid’ Story Really Teaches Us
In Brief
- The Facts:
The mainstream media spread a story about a kid and his friends surrounding a native elder even though the story was taken out of context and was false. However, there is MUCH we can learn from this story.
- Reflect On:
Are we truly gaining from getting caught up in race-baiting and racial divide? Is the mainstream media purposefully misinforming people? Is it time to take a step back and look at life from a more nuanced position?
The story associated with the image featured above went viral a couple of days ago. There are many reasons for this, but likely not what you might think. And that is the discussion I wish to have in this article.
A very short video clip and image, both entirely out of context, were released to the internet showing a picture media has been painting for a very long time. We apparently saw a racist group of kids taunting and intimidating a native elder. In its limited length, it was tough to look at as what it was saying certainly wasn’t good. However, that wasn’t the truth.
When I first saw this image I decided to do research as my initial thought was that it was entirely out of context. I know this because the mainstream media and many famous influencers on Instagram have been making false stories viral for years now about subjects that incite divide and misplaced racism.
This happens at the media level because journalists have been aggressively following the political social engineering of our modern times and are very often concerned with being FIRST to the press about a story – even if that means having the story wrong. Influencers fall into the trap of wanting likes and to be first to get a story out as in many cases they are after growth and feeling righteous through their platform. Of course, this isn’t everyone, but it is certainly seen in our culture.
As I researched this story more I began to see a completely different truth. Thanks to citizen journalists who began digging for the truth and eventually found multiple FULL videos of the event in question, we saw what really happened. Instead of covering those fine details as I’d rather get into some deeper messages here, for those that don’t know what actually happened, please check out this video then come back and read. We have been lied to, and there is a very clear reason for it.
Social Engineering
I have been pointing out for over 2 years now, that slowly but surely fake news media and unconscious IG influencers are building racism and divide into people in a big way via one-sided or false stories. We’re seeing the fruit of years of that unconsciousness in today’s day and age.
We have a very important rule here at Collective Evolution when it comes to reporting: when something hugely viral happens, wait a couple of days, the truth will begin to emerge. Report on it then.
This is because at CE we are concerned with truth. Not virality and drama. We are interested in how we can consciously and empathetically understand a story from a deeper level vs just making a ton of rash assumptions without thinking or seeing the full story. This is precisely what most people did when it comes to the story with the kid in the MAGA hat; we collectively made rash assumptions with no interest in seeking truth. Because we have been socially engineered to do so.
Here’s What We Learned
1. The media has no interest in telling you the truth.
They knowingly lied to the public, virally, without taking the time to perform some proper journalism. How is it that a publication (Us) with very limited resources knows to hold off and wait for more information on a story when the rich and powerful mainstream media runs with it, effectively lying and dividing the public? You can figure that one out yourself I’m sure.
2. We as a society can spread fake news FAST.
When we don’t take responsibility for our lives and our actions, which is the ONLY way to create a better world, we rely on the government and media to tell us what to do. Thus, we don’t research what they say enough, so we spread fake news as they are the main perpetrators of it.
3. We are not a nuanced culture that is concerned with empathetically understanding a situation.
Even if the story were true, and those kids approached and surrounded the elders, how does it makes sense to destroy the lives of those 15 and 16-year-old kids via public shaming? Why do we not ask these questions? Why do we not try to understand what really happened from both sides?
4. We have been socially engineered to hate and divide one another by race. The Elite’s divide and conquer plan is working.
The best way to win a war is to divide the enemy. Further, the best way to control a society and convince them they need to be governed by parents is to keep them lost and divided, so they cannot unite. this is precisely what is happening to us, and we’re playing into it.
5. We as a whole are not emotionally intelligent.
We talk about this constantly hear on CE. We MUST develop emotional intelligence if we want to get to the truth. When events like this occur and people move into outrage, they are not only showing a lack of emotional intelligence but they are blinding themselves from the truth. The elite thrives off of an emotionally engaged and emotionally uncontrolled population, it’s why they excite so much emotion at all times. Through emotionally intelligence comes empathy.
6. Many cultures and races are hateful and racist.
I personally don’t think racism is anywhere near as big a problem as many are making it out to be, again, divide and conquer. However, growing up in the multicultural city of Toronto and seeing what I see online today from all cultures, every culture has a small percentage of racism within it, not just white people as the narrative seems to want to promote. The question is, are we unknowingly growing that percentage?
7. Our outside world is giving us a chance to see if we like where extremism, race pride, race baiting and unconsciousness is taking us. Does it feel good? Is it helping?
As I pointed out in the red highlighted #7. These events serve as an opportunity for us to wake up. Wake up to the fact that we are purposefully being misled. We are being engineered to divide and hate each other by race via political agendas because when we are divided we can be controlled. We are also being deeply misled into forms of race pride that I believe are VERY destructive to the fabric of our society & world.
So I ask, do we want to play this game? Do we want to hate? Be on edge? Does it feel good? Is life getting better? It’s a time to step back and choose what game you want to play. Live from the heart? Or the mind?
Remember, this is less about seeking right and wrong, and more about asking the bigger question… are we headed down a helpful path here? Truly observe what our unconsciousness and fundamentalism in identities is creating. All you have to reflect on within yourself is if it feels good to you and if you wish to choose the continuation of this game. If we all make our choice, it either stops or continues. Don’t worry about others’ choice… Feel your own.
The Takeaway
This event reflects our current state of consciousness as a collective. Within it, we have so much opportunity to learn. See the emotions that come up, truly understand what you are feeling then let them go. From that state, have a look at this story again, the full story, what do you see now?
If we truly wish to solve the challenges at hand, we must become more emotionally intelligent, grounded, present and less identified with our physical world. take a step back, expand your consciousness, and have the courage to view our world from a neutral lens to understand truth.
Help Support Collective Evolution
The demand for Collective Evolution's content is bigger than ever, except ad agencies and social media keep cutting our revenues. This is making it hard for us to continue.
In order to stay truly independent, we need your help. We are not going to put up paywalls on this website, as we want to get our info out far and wide. For as little as $3 a month, you can help keep CE alive!
Alternative News
UN Panel Discusses ‘White Helmets’ Criminal Activities, Organ Theft & False Flag Terrorism
In Brief
- The Facts:
Western corporate media has completely ignored a more than one-hour-long panel on the White Helmets at the United Nations on December 20 that details their involvement in organ harvesting and false flag terrorism.
- Reflect On:
Why have we not heard anything about this in the west? Why did mainstream media outlets who were present completely ignore the evidence of false flag terrorism and organ theft? They didn't even ask about it...
When I first watched the trailer for the Oscar-winning documentary The White Helmets, I cried. It paints a beautiful picture of saintlike, peaceful soldiers saving innocent civilians from the terror in Syria, with the song “When the Saints Go Marching In” playing in the background. It ignited a fire of compassion and empathy within me for the Syrians plagued by war. I knew I needed to watch the documentary and, more specifically, learn more about this heroic group. Yet to my surprise, I learned that this group isn’t quite as “heroic” as the documentary and North American mainstream media paints them to be. Perhaps the only reason this group deserved to win an Oscar was for their acting skills – not their humanitarian efforts. – Kalee Brown
The narrative above shared by one of our former writers is now holding true for a lot of people. It seems the more the ‘powers that be’ have presented the White Helmets as a humanitarian organization, the more they seem to have been exposed, and the massive propaganda campaign in the west that’s highlighted them as ‘heroes’ is finally coming to an end.
Entertainment is a huge distraction in the western world, which is why this topic received even more attention when Rogers Waters, the frontman for Pink Floyd, stopped his concert in 2017 in Barcelona to address the crows about the propaganda being spread about what’s happening in Syria. He pointed out that The White Helmets are an organization that exists for the sole purpose of propaganda. Collective Evolution reported on the corrupt nature of the White Helmets in 2017 and we’re now seeing it here again. The White Helmets have been caught staging events to create propaganda for media.
This idea was also emphasized by politicians overseas like Vladimir Putin, and in turn had some people calling this narrative ‘Russian Propaganda.’ With regards to the chemical gas attacks in Syria, Putin flat out said it was a “false flag” event and that “more are being prepared in Syria.” An interesting report by Robert Fisk, a multi-award winning Middle East correspondent of The Independent and a journalist who has risked his life to visit the Syria clinic at the centre of a global crisis, also argued this, amount countless others.
Eva Bartlett, a Canadian journalist and human rights activist, divulged that the White Helmets’ video footage actually contains children that have been ‘recycled’ in different reports; so you can find a girl named Aya who turns up in a a report in say, August, and she turns up the next month in two different locations.
Bartlett has extensive experience in the Gaza Strip and Syria. Her writings can be found on her blog, In Gaza.
The Panel
The latest revelation that’s been ignored by western mainstream media is the fact that the United Nations recently held a panel discussing, according to Bartlett, the “irrefutable documentation presented on the faux-rescue group’s involvement in criminal activities, which include organ theft, working with terrorists — including as snipers — staging fake rescues, thieving from civilians, and other non-rescuer behaviour.”
It turns out that the White Helmets aren’t the heroes we thought, but rather a strategic terrorist group that’s funded by the U.S. and other interested countries and parties. In regards to the “recycled” children footage, you can read more about that in this 21st Century Wire article. They show numerous examples of the White Helmets posting the exact same photos of children, claiming they were taken on different dates.
The one-hour long panel on the White Helmets was held at the United Nations on December 20th, 2018, and yet nobody seems to have heard about it. Why? Because it’s not in the best interests of the deep state to tell you.
It’s important to understand the evidence as well, which connects mainstream media to western intelligence agencies and corporations. You can find links to that documentation and real examples from mainstream media journalists themselves in this article we recently published.
As Bartlett points out about the panel:
On the panel was one of corporate media’s favourite targets to smear, British journalist Vanessa Beeley, who gave a fact-based lecture on her years of research into the founding, funding and nefarious activities of the White Helmets, research which includes numerous visits to White Helmets centers, countless testimonies from Syrian civilians, and even an interview with a White Helmets leader in Dara’a al-Balad, Syria.
Maxim Grigoriev, the director of the Foundation for the Study of Democracy (a member of the UN’s Global Counter-Terrorism Research Network) spoke at length, detailing some of the over 100 eyewitnesses his foundation has conducted interviews with.
These include over 40 White Helmets members, 15 former terrorists, 50 people from areas where terrorists and WH operated, with another over 500 interviewed by survey in Aleppo and Daraa.
Among the testimonies presented, many of them provided details of organ harvesting, which is big business on the black market. A head of nursing in Aleppo was cited as seeing the body of his neighbour who had been taken by the White Helmets for treatment, she “lifted the sheet and saw a large wound cut from the throat to the stomach… I touched him with my hand and understood there were clearly no organs left.”
According to a Syrian civilian, Omar al-Mustafa, “almost all people who worked in nearby White Helmets centers were al-Nusra fighters or were linked to them. I tried to join the White Helmets myself, but I was told that if I was not from al-Nusra, they could not employ me… I saw them (White Helmets) bring children who were alive, put them on the floor as if they had died in a chemical attack.”
The list goes on, and if you know anything or have done any research into organ harvesting, this is not a surprise. There are mountains of evidence corroborating these stories. Just like arms dealings and human trafficking, organ harvesting is right up there.
Syrian journalist Rafiq Lotef and Russian and Syrian Representatives to the UN, Ambassadors Vassily Nebenzia and Bashar al-Ja’afari, described these events in detail.
Below is a video of the full panel discussion.
No Interest From Corporate Media
According to Bartlett, media at the panel didn’t even follow up on questions regarding organ theft and false flag terrorism, staged rescues, etc. Instead, they simply asked questions about other issues.
This is unbelievable, but not surprising, as this type of rhetoric is spouted as ‘fake news’ in the west by mainstream media organizations. CBS news was present, but again, didn’t have a single question to ask about anything that was presented.
Bartlett states:
Four days after the UN panel, to my knowledge, not a single corporate media outlet has covered the event and its critical contents. This is in spite of the fact that the Western corporate media has been happy to propagandize about the White Helmets for years, and to attack those of us who dare to present testimonies and evidence from on the ground in Syria which contradicts the official narrative.
Why haven’t the media written about the panel, or as per the corporate media norm, issued yet more smears against panellists? They haven’t because they are cornered, and while they can always try their standard juvenile character smears and libel, they cannot refute the facts, the countless testimonies which corroborate yet still more testimonies taken by independent journalists over the years.
Or as Ambassador Nebenzia said:
“We understand why White Helmets are being defended by Western capitals. They do not hide that they provided substantial financial support to this organization and instrumentalized it to pursue political goals under humanitarian cover. It’s logical to protect your asset.”
It doesn’t really matter, because more and more, Western corporate media and the propaganda they construct including the White Helmets are becoming exposed.
The Takeaway
The deep state manufacturing events in order to justify western infiltration is nothing new. This has become a frequent strategy for them, and there is more than enough information to see it. The sad thing is that this information has been publicized for a long time, yet it goes hidden and untouched by the media. For example, when Syria elected president Shukri-al-Kuwaiti, he did not approve the Trans Arabian Pipeline, an American project intended to connect the oil fields of Saudi Arabia to the ports of Lebanon via Syria. In his book, Legacy of Ashes, CIA historian Tim Weiner recounts that in retaliation, the CIA engineered a coup, replacing al-Kuwaiti with the CIA’s handpicked dictator, a convicted swindler named Husni al-Za’im. Al-Za’im barely had time to dissolve parliament and approve the American pipeline before his countrymen deposed him, 14 weeks into his regime.
Things haven’t really changed, in-fact, they’ve gotten worse.
Thankfully, many people are starting to see through this narrative. The consciousness of the planet is shifting in all aspects regarding humanity, and politics is one of them. Never before have so many people ‘woken up’ to what’s really happening, and as a result, the deep state is pushing even harder to create propaganda and change the narrative.
Help Support Collective Evolution
The demand for Collective Evolution's content is bigger than ever, except ad agencies and social media keep cutting our revenues. This is making it hard for us to continue.
In order to stay truly independent, we need your help. We are not going to put up paywalls on this website, as we want to get our info out far and wide. For as little as $3 a month, you can help keep CE alive!
Trending
What The ‘MAGA Hat Kid’ Story Really Teaches Us
The story associated with the image featured above went viral a couple of days ago. There are many reasons for...
Hundreds of Scientists Tell The World That The GMO & Cancer Link Is Real
The Séralini study is the most extensive study of it's kind when it comes to opposing the safety of GMO's.