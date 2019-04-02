Alternative News
Brussels Becomes First Major City to Halt 5G Due to Health Effects
A Belgian government minister has announced that Brussels is halting its 5G plans due to health effects.
Should we agree to be guinea pigs on technology that has not been safety tested?
Great news. A Belgian government minister has announced that Brussels is halting its 5G plans due to health effects.
The statement was made by Céline Fremault, the Minister of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region, responsible for Housing, Quality of Life, Environment and Energy. From an interview last Friday, with L’Echo:
“I cannot welcome such technology if the radiation standards, which must protect the citizen, are not respected, 5G or not. The people of Brussels are not guinea pigs whose health I can sell at a profit. We cannot leave anything to doubt.”
– Céline Fremault, Minister of the Government (Brussels-Captial Region), responsible for Housing, Quality of Life, Environment and Energy
Ms. Fremault accurately identified that a 5G pilot project is not compatible with Belgian radiation safety standards (9 V/m, or 95 mW/m2 according to this online converter), and stated that she does not intend to make an exception. (In the Building Biology guidelines, the threshold for extreme concern is 1 mW/m2. However, many government agencies still only consider thermal effects, instead of the cumulative body of thousands of peer-reviewed scientific studies.)
Perhaps with Brussels heading up the European Union, and with one of the two major 5G appeals being addressed to the EU, officials there are better informed and motivated to protect themselves.
May support increase for Ms. Fremault and all officials who are hearing the call to sanity and prioritizing the people over the technocratic oligarchy.
2-MINUTE ACTION: To send a brief note of support to Ms. Fremault, go here; and to Brussels city councilors, go here. Encourage them of the importance to keep this ban permanent, despite industry’s forthcoming pressure.
The 5G Situation in Summary
There is almost no question that a 5G-world would place us all under an unprecedented level of surveillance and control; granting unheard-of powers to soulless corporate algorithms.
That should be enough to permanently delete the agenda right there, filed under “useful technology gone bad.”
Though perhaps an even bigger question for our time is: does 5G pose a major threat to all biological life? The independent evidence overwhelmingly indicates that it does.
That is, unless you ask wireless industry sources, who own the FCC and who recently put out this CNBC propaganda/commercial in a thinly-veiled attempt to quash pushback.
The talking heads of the wireless industry even brashly admit — when forced, in a US senate hearing — that they have not done any safety studies… and they don’t plan to.
The fact is, hundreds of scientists are trying everything to sound the alarm.
One such voice, Dr. Martin Pall, the WSU Professor Emeritus whose research actually lays out the mechanism of how wireless radiation causes harm in our cells, calls 5G “the stupidest idea in the history of the world.”
However, within the corporatized halls of government, there is a well-worn pattern of voices of reason being drowned out by the frothed frenzy of technocratic corporations, who envision 5G as an unprecedented economic opportunity for the full-on commercial exploitation of reality.
But 5G pushback is starting to get viral. The compilation of truth assembled in videos on 5G like this one provides a much-needed reality-check on the shocking state of greed and depravation among the agenda-pushers in our world.
While it may sound stark, after observing this for a long while, to me it honestly now appears that those pushing this agenda are stuck in a type of hive-mind syndrome, so frenzied with dollar-signs and “us-versus-them” progress-obsessions that they are in a mode incapable of self-corrective thought. Or at the very least, incapable of seeing where all of this is obviously heading — for them and their kids, too.
When the industry sheep are being presented with an avalanche of scientific evidence for a catastrophe-in-the-making, and yet they refuse to listen and instead continue to tow the profit-pushing line, what becomes visible is the shadow-expression of utter disdain for life. That may sound harsh, but I encourage you to consider this deeply.
Perhaps it’s the global, unconscious ‘death wish’ that is at the core of the 5G push. Perhaps this is also at the core of the desire to darkly exit the human condition via AI and transhumanism. Apparently this thought-form sees its escape and salvation through technology, instead of through humanity and/or our connection with divinity.
In any case, to any sane human with normal values, the situation is indeed bewildering. Though once we get over the distress, we are called into a kind of soul-led response. Perhaps it’s first a resolve to be sovereign in our thoughts, and to be steward of our mind. Then, inspiration and true Connectedness come when we become involved in manifesting the bigger solution — the choice of a positive future.
On this path, our root challenge is to remember: the power in our individual reality is truly within each of us, because who we are is not limited to the realms of duality and separation that we experience here.
If you’re reading this, be welcomed into the humanity protector’s club. 🙂
Where You Live: The Pushback Against 5G is Going Viral
While Brussels becomes the first major international city to block 5G, dozens of local governments have passed legislation to prevent or restrict 5G rollouts due to health effects. Environmental Health Trust lists legislation from 21 local governments in the USA.
And on March 13, the Portland (OR) city council demanded that the FCC update its research on the health and environmental impacts of 5G.
Websites such as EMF Safety Network, WhatIs5G.info and My Street, My Choice provides guidelines for how to put the brakes on 5G where you live.
This industry-promoted summary of state-by-state 5G legislative actions is also useful, and gives an insight into their modus operandi.
This article was originally published on my website here. You can sign grab my free ebook on protecting yourself from EMF’s here.
Below is a partial list of resources where you can learn more and get involved. We applaud everyone out there who is taking the reins and leading from their heart.
Brussels story – sources:
- Brussels Times
- L’echo [English translation here]
- Bruzz.be [English translation here]
Scientific Evidence on 5G Harm
- EHTrust: Scientific Research on 5G, Small Cells and Health
- Dr. Martin Pall’s free e-book: “5G: Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them” (PDF, 90 pages)
- Dr. Joel Moskowitz: “5G Wireless Technology: Cutting Through the Hype“
- Electric Sense: “5G Radiation Dangers – 11 Reasons To Be Concerned“
- Health resources summary from WhatIs5G.info
- Health resources summary from TelecomPowerGrab.com
- EMF interview by Luke Storey: Dr. Jack Kruse
- SaferEMR: Summary 400 new EMF scientific studies, Aug 2016 to present (EMF in general)
- Research from Magda Havas
- News from Clear Light Ventures
- Articles from BN Frank at ActivistPost
Grassroots Communities & Organizations
Note: Several of the organizations listed below are still promoting actions limited to contacting your elected representatives and pleading for help. With that being said, there is a resounding increase in awareness that a firmer response is now required.
- 5G Space Appeal: An International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and In Space (sign it)
- Environmental Health Trust
- Parents For Safe Technology
- Physicians For Safe Technology
- EMF Safety Network (California)
- Our Town, Our Choice
- Americans For Responsible Technology
- InPower Movement Episode 1: A Mass Action of Liability
- Scientists For Wired Technology
- Dr Jack Kruse (website & community)
Are Western Doctors Compelled To Support The Vaccine Industry?
A 6-month old child died a day and a half after receiving her scheduled 6 vaccines, and her mother is outraged that the pathologist cannot find the cause of death but is unwilling to do tests to determine the possible impact of the vaccines.
Are most doctors put into a corner when a child they have just given vaccines to gets injured or dies? Would they feel free to say they suspect that the vaccines are the cause even if they believed it to be true?
If we take a broad overview of the structure of conventional medicine in our Western societies, we are left with an inescapable conclusion: it is set up as a business, where profit is most highly valued and human health and safety is secondary. The evidence for this is overwhelming and is discussed in greater detail in many of our articles on the subject listed at the end of this article.
This is absolutely not to say that there are not loving, upstanding people who are doctors, researchers, or otherwise as part of the Western medical establishment. Not at all. I believe most of them are. However, when it comes specifically to the family doctors and pediatricians who are trusted by their patients to make recommendations for their patients’ health and well-being, there is a limit to how far they can push the boundaries of the highly controlled business structure they find themselves in.
This is probably most obvious when it comes to vaccines. I don’t think any doctor could tell me straight-faced that if they decided that vaccines were not safe for their patients, and they were openly vocal about it in public, that there wouldn’t be pushback from their industry, including intimidation and threats of losing their medical license. And so, unfortunately, there is a built-in bias from the start, and doctors know that going down the path of truly doing their own independent research into the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, in order to make an informed decision about what they will recommend to their patients, will either be a lot of work for nothing or will end up with them having to fight against their powerful establishment and risk losing their livelihood.
‘Training’ On The Effectiveness Of Vaccines
But haven’t doctors been thoroughly and convincingly shown already in Medical school the overwhelming proof that vaccines are safe and effective? There is somewhat of a misconception that the public is under about the process by which would-be doctors become convinced about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines:
Despite questioning the safety and efficacy of vaccination by reputable medical men since its introduction, debate has been, and is, increasingly discouraged. Information published in scientific journals is used to support this position, other views being regarded as “unscientific.”
It was a received “article of faith” for me and my contemporaries, that vaccination was the single most useful health intervention that had ever been introduced. Along with all my medical and nursing colleagues, I was taught that vaccines were the reason children and adults stopped dying from diseases for which there are vaccines. We were told that other diseases, such as scarlet fever, rheumatic fever, typhus, typhoid, cholera, and so on, for which there are no vaccines at the time, diminished both in incidence and mortality (ability to kill) due to better social conditions.
You would think–as medical students who are supposed to be moderately intelligent–that some of us would have asked, “But if deaths from these diseases decreased due to improved social conditions, mightn’t the ones for which there are vaccines also have decreased at the same time for the same reason?” But we didn’t.
The medical curriculum is so overloaded with information that you just have to learn what you hear, as you hear it: nonvaccinatable diseases into the social conditions box and vaccinatable diseases into the vaccines box and then onto the next subject.–Dr. Jayne L. M. Donegan, foreward to Suzanne Humphries’ Dissolving Illusions
Having been convinced that vaccines are effective without spending any time looking critically at objective (not industry-funded) studies, doctors are led to treat the matter of the safety of vaccines as a foregone conclusion. This is notwithstanding the publicly available fact that the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act has paid approximately $4 billion to families with vaccine injured children, and that only accounts for 1 percent of vaccine injured children. This is a fact that doctors are not informed about by their industry, and those who become aware of it are almost compelled to wilfully ignore. You can read more about that act and access direct primary sources here.
Vaccines, the industry will repeat until the cows come home, ARE SAFE. PERIOD. Yes, there are extremely rare exceptions when they do cause damage, the industry admits when pressed on the matter, but because they argue that vaccines are so important to societal health, the industry will continue to say with unwavering certainty that VACCINES ARE SAFE. Consequently, while they are afforded a narrow bit of leeway for de-combining vaccines and delaying schedules, the solemn duty of doctors is to promote the safety of vaccines to their patients.
This is all fine and dandy for doctors. Until one of their young patients have serious adverse reactions or even dies after receiving vaccines. Much as many doctors would be heartbroken and would like to offer true love and support to the parents, the position they have been put in by the medical industry forces them to sternly deny the possibility that vaccines could be the cause of the damage, not because logic dictates so, but because they fear that their future career is dependent on this denial.
The Case Of Evee Gayle Clobes
I recently came upon a facebook post from March 22nd made by a woman named Catie Clobes that was actually the inspiration for this article. Her daughter Evee Gayle Clobes had tragically died on March 1st, a day and a half after receiving six vaccines at her six month doctor’s visit. The post below, from this brave woman looking for answers as to why her daughter died, explains it all:
Me: “I know this is going to sound morbid, but it sounds like with everything you’re saying to me, my daughter basically “took one for the team”, right?”
Pathologist: “I don’t even know what to say to that.”
I just finished up a very heated, baffling phone conversation with the very “cold” doctor who performed my daughter’s autopsy. The autopsy is pretty much complete on their end, there have been no answers, it’s at a finalizing paperwork phase. My mother was in the room when this call took place, she heard this all! I’m not exaggerating a thing. After several calls this week to try and get this doctor on the phone, I sent an email today requesting the simple additional tests that I wanted done in my daughter’s autopsy. I was assured the day of my daughter’s death by that office that “every test” would be performed, that her receiving vaccinations a day and a half prior was of concern, and they’d be running “those kinds of tests”, that they took infant deaths very seriously. I believed them. These simple tests I requested would reveal if vaccinations had played any part in my daughter’s death. Well less than an hour after sending that email, I finally got that doctor to call me back! She refused to do the tests, each and every one.
Me: “My daughter was in perfect health and then received 6 vaccinations and died a day and a half later. Why wouldn’t you run ANY tests to check if vaccinations were the cause?”
Pathologist: “It’s not medically necessary, there is no medical reasoning, and it’s not medically approved.”
No kidding, she said this!! She refused to acknowledge that it might even be a possibility that it was the cause! State or County Medical Examiner offices refuse and will not run any tests in an autopsy that could reveal any link to vaccination as the cause of death because it is not “medically accepted.” This is a fact. They will put SIDS on the death certificate before running of these tests.
At this point, being an angry, grieving mother, I said some controversial things to try and get some sort of sensible answer out of this woman. She was like a robot. I said to her, “It sounds like you’re just reading me some script the CDC and the government have given you!” I cried in disbelief and anger. I yelled, “If this was your baby that you just lost, you’d want answers no matter what it took.” I asked her opinion on why so many shots had to be given to such a small child? She never once gave any opinion. She kept repeating that science and research shows this and that, but none of it made sense. She had nothing to say about vaccination inserts saying that “SIDS” can occur, and all the other warnings. She had no solid fact, reasoning, nothing educational or productive. I couldn’t even believe I was speaking with a doctor. It was clear she was watching her words. I told her I didn’t believe in “SIDS” and that every death has a real reason behind it. She had nothing to say to that. What was NOT surprising was that a pause of hesitation came before each of her responses.
She actually started to say to me “Listen, you are a part of a community that…” and I stopped her and I said “NO! I have vaccinated all of my children. I have always trusted medical professionals. I was never told by any doctor that more than a fever could occur after my babies getting their shots. I never knew any better because people like you shame that “community” and silence them. Don’t label me to try and discredit what I’m saying. I was “provaxx” just like you until I sadly had to find out in the worst way possible how many babies and children have died and been hurt by these shots.” That’s when I made the “take one for the team statement”.
My last words to her were “you should be ashamed, you’re a doctor, and it’s your job to find answers and save lives and that’s not what you are doing.” There was silence on her end and then I hung up.
I’m making nothing up. This is not “stuff” I’m hearing, this is what I am living. I understand the need for vaccinations, I get the government’s reasoning, the importance. Sure. The lack of care, lack of research, lack of information about gene testing and titer level testing to prevent injuries and deaths, lack of any TRUTH or answers, and the lack of any real accountability when it comes to the negative, that I don’t understand. The corruption – that is what blows my mind.
So I will continue on my fight for the answer I am looking for. I’m just also on a mission to expose and share with everyone the crazy, sick truth I am experiencing along the way. (That’s what this post is about.)
Mommy has got your back, my “Eeves Peeves”! She always has and she always will. #justiceforevee
The Takeaway
One of the reasons we talk about vaccine injuries so much at CE is because they provide us with a clear window into the true motives and values of the powerful forces at the top of the medical industry, and who are just part of a larger group that control all facets of Western society. It is sad and unfortunate that people like Catie Clobes continue to experience the injuries or deaths of cherished loved ones, just because we have a medical industry that puts profits above human health and safety. We do the most service to these people by supporting their efforts, sharing their stories, raising awareness, and aiming for a future in which our entire medical industry holds fast to the prime directive to ‘first, do no harm.’
Related CE Articles:
Why You Can’t Trust the CDC on Vaccines
Herd Immunity: A False Rationale for Vaccine Mandates – Are Unvaccinated Children Really Dangerous?
FDA Admits That Government Is Recommending Untested, Unlicensed Vaccines for Pregnant Women
Attacking Ourselves: Top Doctors Reveal Vaccines Turn Our Immune System Against Us
CDC Publishes Fact Sheet Insisting “thimerosal in vaccines is not harmful” Despite Evidence That It Is
America’s “Medical Deep State” – The Role of the CDC
The CDC and other federal health regulatory agencies have been completely compromised by big corporations. Our health is not their primary concern.
With so many documents, whistleblowers and examples that've emerged over the year showing a large level of corruption, how are these agencies still able to operate? How are they still considered a health authority?
You don’t have to go far to see the problem with American’s federal regulatory health agencies. It’s a huge problem. I am reminded of more than a dozen scientists from within the CDC who put out an anonymous public statement detailing the influence corporations have on government policies. They were referred to as the Spider Papers.
We are a group of scientists at CDC that are very concerned about the current state of ethics at our agency. It appears that our mission is being influenced and shaped by outside parties and rogue interests. It seems that our mission and Congressional intent for our agency is being circumvented by some of our leaders. What concerns us most, is that it is becoming the norm and not the rare exception. Some senior management officials at CDC are clearly aware and even condone these behaviors. Others see it and turn the other way. Some staff are intimidated and pressed to do things they know are not right. We have representatives from across the agency that witness this unacceptable behavior. It occurs at all levels and in all of our respective units. These questionable and unethical practices threaten to undermine our credibility and reputation as a trusted leader in public health. (source)
There are literally so many examples it’s ridiculous that agencies like the CDC and FDA are even allowed to operate the way they are currently operating. They control the entire medical industry, and everything in health, including medical education, is made and designed by these rogue interests.
I recently came across an article written at Global Research. by Richard Gale, the Executive Producer of the Progressive Radio Network and a former Senior Research Analyst in the biotechnology and genomic industries. It’s co-authored by Dr. Gary Null, who is the host of the nation’s longest running public radio program on alternative and nutritional health and a multi-award-winning documentary film director, including Poverty Inc and Deadly Deception.
I am posting it below with permission, it goes into more detail.
For over two decades, American families have faced an unscrupulous foe that threatens the public health and welfare. It is a rogue, unmanageable institution within our federal government, now seemingly beholden solely to private interests. Citizens have been horribly mistaken in believing that the nation’s leading health agency, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), honors its mandate to protect the public from “dangerous health threats,” both domestic and foreign. We are expected to assume the CDC relies upon the most advanced and cutting-edge medical science and data to make its policy decisions. However, the agency’s history of corruption and fraud contradict its own pledge, as outlined on its website. Instead of protecting the “health security of our nation,” the CDC uses bromides and meaningless pageantry to hide its true nature.
During the past year, especially in recent months, the fear-mongering spewing forth from the CDC has become virulent. It is a classic Orwellian script. The recent measles outbreak – although nowhere near as alarming as the flare-ups of bygone eras – has been seized upon as an opportunity to brainwash the public and reshape it into obedient livestock in order to increase vaccination compliance. Worse, this disinformation campaign ignores everything we know about measles infection and the failures of the MMR vaccine.
Unfortunately, we are no longer permitted to debate the pros and cons of the measles vaccine. The CDC consistently shuts down debate when its decisions are challenged. Physicians, medical researchers, immunologists and former vaccine advocates who challenge the loose claims for vaccine safety and efficacy are frustrated and eager to publicly debate the best vaccine advocates the CDC and vaccine industry have to offer, but none will take up the challenge because the science is so clearly not on their side.
The agency consistently fails to conduct and apply the gold standard in its own medical research and ignores the best independent peer-reviewed science. In short, this agency is a mouthpiece for the pharmaceutical-industrial complex and operates for its own financial advantage, rather than for the benefit of society. Its revolving doors are kept spinning with a constant influx of pharmaceutical industry and vaccine insiders. In fact the lines separating corporate influence and public health are grossly blurred and distorted. It is no surprise that documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests paint the CDC as rotten in its core and one of the greatest health threats to the nation. The agency, in Robert Kennedy Jr’s words, is a “cesspool of corruption.”
What you will never hear in the mainstream media is that there is another medical institution that is supposed to have been granted the responsibility to assure the CDC receives quality and reliable scientific research to use as the basis for its healthcare decisions. The Institutes of Medicine (IOM) does not possess the CDC’s legislative clout; however, it represents a far superior body of scientists and researchers in their medical fields.
Founded in 1970, the Institute of Medicine falls under the charter of the National Academy of Sciences started by President Abraham Lincoln and Congress in 1863. The Academy was founded for the purpose of bringing together the nation’s best scientific minds to advise the government on scientific matters. The IOM was founded later to provide expert advice and reliable medical research to the White House and Congressional legislators to guide their decisions, keeping them informed about the social, economic and political impacts of healthcare. According to its principles, and unlike the CDC, IOM members deliberating on vaccine research and policies are expected to be independent and not represent private interests.
During a press conference this month at Yale University, Children’s Health Defense founder Robert Kennedy Jr presented data (watch video below) from his investigations into the CDC’s culture of medical negligence and efforts to cover up of the compelling evidence for vaccine-induced injuries, including autism. Over the course of twenty years, the IOM has monitored and reviewed the medical literature to determine the most- and least- likely injuries associated with specific vaccines and provided recommendations to the CDC. In 1991, 22 illnesses were identified, 6 were confirmed as vaccine-related and 12 remained uncertain due to insufficiently reliable studies.
Those cases with confirmed causation included learning disabilities, attention deficit disorder, and childhood diabetes. This data was collected subsequent to President Ronald Reagan signing the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Act, a point when autism rates started to climb exponentially. Three years later, the IOM identified 54 medical conditions, the medical literature supported 10 diseases as vaccine-induced and 38 were uncertain. Among the confirmed illnesses were seizures, demyelinating disease, sterility, transverse myelitis and, for the first time, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Again in 2011, the IOM reported a whopping 155 adverse conditions with 16 vaccine-induced injuries supported by the science, including a correlation between the DTaP vaccine and autism.
Unfortunately, the IOM holds no official authority over our federal agencies; consequently, its recommendations to the CDC to further investigate vaccines’ adverse effects went unheeded. Today, nothing has changed at the CDC. Instead, the agency has dug itself into a deeper hole of secrecy and corruption. With a budget of $11.5 billion, Kennedy notes that only a pathetic $20 million is designated for vaccine safety. The CDC is crying out for a thorough public audit.
These early IOM reports are extremely valuable. They identify many of the same childhood diseases that have grown to epidemic proportions in the intervening years, and they indict vaccines as a causal factor. Yet regrettably, the IOM has recently showed signs of becoming as compromised as other health agencies. It, too, may have become another pawn of the Medical Deep State that is infiltrating every state legislative body to pass draconian immunization laws with the end goal of vaccinating Americans by lies and even threats and force if necessary.
For example, in a 2013 report on the safety of the CDC’s Childhood Immunization Schedule, the IOM gave its stamp of approval while ignoring the fact that no vaccine trial, except for a poorly designed Gardasil trial, has conducted safety tests with a scientifically valid placebo. Nor are there credible and reliable studies to support claims that no synergistic health risks arise from administering multiple vaccines concurrently. Now the IOM, too, is basing its conclusions on junk corporate science. Its recent reports also omit reviews of the scientific literature that note the toxicity of the aluminum adjuvant used in many vaccines, including the MMR.
Recent research conducted by Dr. Chris Exley at Keele University in the UK has uncovered the pathways by which high amounts of vaccine aluminum accumulate in brain tissue rather than being excreted. High brain aluminum levels were found in deceased autistic children whose tissues were donated for his research. Autistic children can have as much as ten times the amount of aluminum lodged in the brain compared to a normal adult. Blogging on the Hippocratic Post, Exley notes that Merck refuses to make its aluminum adjuvant available for researchers to conduct independent analysis.
The CDC’s crimes are a matter of public record. These are not secrets or confidential information. The documents and voices of whistleblowers within the CDC are readily found on the internet to support all of our charges against the agency. They are readily available to anyone who wishes to investigate. Unfortunately, our media has again failed to do its job in accurately reporting on federal corruption, instead becoming an instrument of the Medical Deep State and a mouthpiece to deceive the public.
CDC misconduct includes widespread corporate nepotism favoring private pharmaceutical interests, illegal destruction of clinical data that showed a correlation between the MMR vaccine and a 250 percent increase in autism among African American boys, hiring a criminal(s) to conduct fraudulent research to conceal the neurological risks of mercury-containing vaccines, the silencing of internal officials and whistleblowers, serving as the go-between on behalf of the beverage industry concerning the World Health Organization’s restriction of sugary soft drinks, etc. The CDC has fudged firearm safety statistics; that report led Harvard University’s Injury Control Research Center director David Hemenway to declare that no one should trust the CDC’s estimates.
During the 1970s, it was the CDC’s Dr. Colleen Boyle who covered up the hideously toxic nature of Agent Orange and dioxin that thousands of Vietnam War veterans were exposed to. Although the IOM and Congress revealed Boyle’s chicanery, the agency duly rewarded her loyalty with a promotion.
The CDC and the vaccine industry have been colluding for a long time. In 2004, Congress accused the agency of operating as a public relations firm for private interests, rather than as a watchdog ensuring the integrity of vaccine science. That same year, the US Office of Special Counsel uncovered potential evidence that the CDC and pharmaceutical companies were destroying data linking the vaccine preservative thimerosal with neurological disorders. Senator Tom Coburn’s expose reveals the agency’s widespread budgetary mismanagement has wasted millions of tax dollars and concludes that the CDC cannot demonstrate it is controlling disease.
In October 2017, Congressman Bill Posey sent a letter to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling on him to resume efforts to extradite and prosecute Dr. Poul Thorsen for money laundering of over $1 million from the CDC. The catch is that Thorsen was contracted by the CDC to conduct fraudulent research in Denmark that would mask any association between the vaccine preservative thimerosal and autism. In 2011, Thorsen was placed on the Inspector General’s most wanted list; nevertheless, the CDC has continued to erect obstacles to extradition efforts. More worrisome, Rep Posey discovered that for at least three years after the FBI issued its arrest warrant, the CDC and National Institutes of Health continued to collaborate with Thorsen and even joint-published more junk science together.
Another misdemeanor involved the CDC providing erroneous data to Congress about its women’s health program, WISEWOMAN, commissioned to provide preventative health services to women between 40 and 65 to reduce cardiovascular disease. Native Americans were also targeted for assistance in the program. The data was cooked and enrolled far less women than the CDC reported to Congress.
These ethical violations are systemic throughout the agency and Congress has been paralyzed in any efforts to rein in the rottenness that saturates the agency’s leadership.
In 2016, a group of scientists within the agency submitted a letter stating their concerns to the CDC’s chief of staff:
“We are a group of scientists at the CDC that are very concerned about the current state of ethics at our agency. It appears that our mission is being influenced and shaped by outside parties and rogue interests…. What concerns us most is that it is becoming the norm and not the rare exception. Some senior management officials at CDC are clearly aware and even condone these behaviors. Others see it and turn the other way. Some staff are intimidated and pressed to do things they know are not right.”
Out of fear of retribution, this group of CDC employees filed their complaint anonymously.
Over the years, Congressional subcommittees have voiced warnings to CDC officials to clean up their act. A House Government Reform Committee reported that both the CDC’s and FDA’s advisory committees for vaccines were thoroughly compromised with pharmaceutical conflicts of interest.
Another voting advisory committee member held a patent on a rival rotavirus vaccine. Neither advisory committee complies with the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which requires a diversity of medical opinions; instead, the committees are stacked with corporate shills advocating for fast-tracking poorly developed vaccines with insufficient and untrustworthy safety and efficacy data to otherwise support their approval. In 2009, the Office of the Inspector General conducted an investigation of conflicts of interests within the CDC. The Office discovered that 97 percent of its advisors failed to declare their links to the pharmaceutical industry.
We have reported in the past how the CDC operates more like a private intelligence and surveillance firm rather than a federally funded public health service. In the meantime, epidemics of autism, neuro-developmental disorders, autoimmunity, childhood diabetes, febrile seizures, asthma and allergies roll on and federal health officials embrace the superstitions of vaccine magic and reside in a culture of medical denialism.
Finally, there is a fundamental question.
Would you hire someone with such an extensive rap sheet to care for your child, let alone a newborn infant? Would you trust them to undertake the correct measures in an emergency, or use sound judgment to assure your child’s well-being? For the hundreds of thousands of vaccine-damaged children, the CDC remains a felon on the loose. And the rest of our government is less competent than inebriated Keystone cops to authorize a thorough housecleaning.
The agency displays no sincere interest in your child’s well-being and health, nor those of any American for that matter. And the mainstream media, every major network, newspaper and magazine, are similarly unconscionably complicit in preserving the CDC’s culture of deception. The entire media should be stamped with a warning as life-threatening dangers to the public health.
Sourced used: Global Research
Bestselling Author’s ‘Anti-Vax’ Post Goes Viral: “I Do Not Consent”
Jamie McGuire, a New York Times bestselling author with a large social media following, recently shared why she does not consent to any type of mandatory vaccination initiatives. She received both support and backlash.
Why are people with big followings who oppose vaccinations and mandatory vaccine initiatives afraid to share their opinions? Why are vaccine awareness groups always attacked with ridicule and character assassination instead of with rebuttals?
It’s not often that people with a large following speak out ‘against’ vaccinations, despite the fact that many of them may feel a certain way. Sharing thoughts as to why one may not support vaccinations, especially if they are in the public eye, can lead to instant ridicule and character assassination. As a result, not many people are brave enough to speak out, but with more and more information emerging every single day about vaccinations and how they’re not as safe as they are marketed to be by their manufacturers (big pharma), speaking out against vaccinations using facts can no longer be countered or addressed with opposing evidence. There are several clear causes for concern when it comes to vaccinations, which render the idea of forced vaccinations as something extremely wrong and unethical.
The latest example comes from Jamie McGuire, a popular New York Times bestselling author.
On March 8th, she wrote the following post on her Facebook page:
Until you can prove vaccines do not cause DNA mutations, I do not consent. Until you can prove vaccines do not carry cancer causing retroviruses, I do not consent. Until you can prove vaccines do not impair fertility, I do not consent. Until you can prove vaccines are safe using the gold standard in medicine with an inert placebo, I do not consent. Until you can prove it’s safe and effective to inject 8 different viruses at one time, I do not consent. Until you can prove it’s safe to inject 18 times the “safe” limit of Aluminum into day 1 old babies, I do not consent.Until you can prove none of the 16 vaccines and their components do not cause autism, I do not consent. Until you can prove vaccines are not permanently harming the immune system and creating an epidemic of autoimmune diseases, I do not consent. Until you can prove vaccines do not contribute to SIDS, I do not consent. Until you can prove vaccinated individuals are healthier, live longer or thrive more so than their non vaccinated counterparts, I do not consent. Unless you carried, loved and cared for MY child, I do not consent.
We are proud of Jamie for saying what she () stated, and all of her points are extremely valid. This isn’t an ‘anti-vax’ post, but rather a post about information regarding vaccines. Using terms like ‘anti-vax’ and ‘pro-vax is really counterproductive, as both sides are concerned about the same thing, the safety of children and adults. Information that suggests vaccines need to be looked at deeper and raise concerns about them are not ‘anti-vax,’ it’s simply just important information. The mainstream likes to use these labels to pit two sides against each-other in a non peaceful way.
The work of Dr. Judy Mikovits came to mind when she mentioned retroviruses. She has a well-established history of working for the National Cancer Institute as a cancer researcher, and Dr. Mikovits worked with human retroviruses like HIV. Specifically, her work focused on immunotherapy research. In 2009, she was working on autism and related neurological diseases. She found that many of the study subjects had cancer, motor-neuron disorders, and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). She believed a virus may have been responsible for these symptoms, and through her research, she isolated the viruses that turned out to have come from mice. From 2006 to 2011, Dr. Mikovits was the research director of the Whittemore Peterson Institute (WPI), a chronic fatigue syndrome research organization and clinic in Reno, Nevada in the United States. Her and her team published a paper in one of the best scientific journals in the world, Science, on October 8th, 2009. The study was retracted two years later after going through the rigorous peer-reviewed process, when another study was published. You can view the 2009 study here.
In 2011, another AIDS researcher in a journal called Frontiers in Microbiology wrote a paper that cost her a lot, because it stated that the most likely way that murine leukemia virus-related viruses entered humans was through vaccines. You can read that study here.
The details explaining how retroviruses in today’s biological therapeutics including vaccines are contributing to autoimmune, neuroimmune disease and cancer are complex. Although I’ve spent my adult lifetime studying how retroviruses contribute to these diseases, paring down the complexities into basics is a daunting task. We now appreciate that it is the use of xenograft technologies in the development of vaccines and biological drugs and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) that have accelerated the spread of animal retroviruses into humans, a process known as zoonosis, whereby an animal retrovirus jumps species, learning to evade immune mechanisms of humans and thereby causing disease.
Dr. Mikovits wrote a detailed article for Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s “Children’s Health Defence” organization, going into more detail about the vaccine/retrovirus issue and the information stated above. You can read that entire article HERE. You can also watch a short video clip of her explaining what happened to her as a result of all these findings HERE. This is just one example, as there have been a multitude of other studies published outlining the concerns of retrovirus within vaccines.
She goes on to mention vaccine ingredients. Let’s look at aluminum as an example.
Another fairly recent study from 2015 points out:
Evidence that aluminum-coated particles phagocytozed in the injected muscle and its draining lymph nodes can disseminate within phagocytes throughout the body and slowly accumulate in the brain further suggested that alum safety should be evaluated in the long term. (source)
This is one of multiple studies that has outlined how, despite the fact that aluminum has been used inside of vaccines as the adjuvant (to trigger an immune response, the more toxic the adjuvant the greater the immune response) for more than one hundred years, it’s one of multiple vaccine ingredients that has never gone through any safety testing. How can so many publications stress that we don’t know the details regarding the bioaccumulation of vaccine ingredients, yet our federal health regulatory agencies like the CDC continue to claim that vaccines go through rigorous safety testing?
Another quote from another study:
Aluminum is an experimentally demonstrated neurotoxin and the most commonly used vaccine adjuvant. Despite almost 90 years of widespread use of aluminum adjuvants, medical science’s understanding about their mechanisms of action is still remarkably poor. There is also a concerning scarcity of data on toxicology and pharmacokinetics of these compounds. In spite of this, the notion that aluminum in vaccines is safe appears to be widely accepted. Experimental research, however, clearly shows that aluminum adjuvants have a potential to induce serious immunological disorders in humans.
The quote above comes from a study published in 2011. It’s 2019 now and we’ve come a long way in our understanding of vaccines. We are starting to see even more research confirming the statement above.
The point is that injected aluminum doesn’t exit the body, it’s designed to stick around because it’s the adjuvant. The vaccine doesn’t really work without it. This automatically implicates vaccines in the causation of multiple diseases from autism to Alzheimer’s disease later on in life. In 2018, scientists opened the brains of multiple deceased autistic people and found some of the highest brain aluminum content ever measured in brain tissue. You can access that study here.
Again, there are multiple vaccine ingredients like formaldehyde, gelatin, mercury, and animal cells that haven’t been studied for safety. A recent meta-analysis published in the journal Bio Med Research International with regards to mercury outlines that 75+ years of research has:
Consistently found thimerosal to be harmful. As mentioned in the Introduction section, many studies conducted by independent investigators have found Thimerosal to be associated with neurodevelopmental disorders. Considering that there are many studies conducted by independent researchers which show a relationship between Thimerosal and neurodevelopmental disorders, the results of the six studies examined in this review, particularly those showing the protective effects of Thimerosal, should bring into question the validity of the methodology used in the studies.
There are countless dangers associated with vaccines, many of which have been swept under the rug because the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing these vaccines influence both the CDC and the scientific studies associated with vaccine safety. As previously mentioned, they do not examine each ingredient to determine what it’s doing inside the human body, and they don’t look for other adverse reactions.
I’d like to use the DTP vaccine as an example. A team of Scandinavian scientists conducted a study examining this vaccine and the results were alarming. That study, funded in part by the Danish government and lead by Dr. Soren Wengel Mogensen, was published in January in EBioMedicine. Mogensen and his team of scientists found that African children inoculated with the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) vaccine during the early 1980s had a 5-10 times greater mortality risk than their unvaccinated peers.
It should be of concern that the effect of routine vaccinations on all-cause mortality was not tested in randomized trials. All currently available evidence suggests that DTP vaccine may kill more children from other causes than it saves from diphtheria, tetanus or pertussis. Though a vaccine protects children against the target disease it may simultaneously increase susceptibility to unrelated infections.
Let’s not forget about The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) that went into effect in 1988 stipulated that vaccine manufacturers cannot be held liable for injuries or deaths that occur from the use of their vaccines, which are recommended to every child in America by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP) or “vaccine court” created with this Act is not a court at all, but rather a consumer-funded government claims program that uses special masters, or employees of Health and Human Services (HHS), rather than judges to make decisions on compensating victims.
They’ve now paid approximately four billions dollars to families of vaccine injured children. This amount does not cover the cost of the program itself, nor for the HHS and DOJ employees who defend the vaccine products. As astronomical as the monetary awards are, they’re even more alarming considering HHS claims that only an estimated 1% of vaccine injuries are even reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). If the numbers from VAERS and HHS are correct – only 1% of vaccine injuries are reported and only 1/3 of the petitions are compensated – then up to 99% of vaccine injuries go unreported and the families of the vast majority of people injured by vaccines are picking up the costs, once again, for vaccine makers’ flawed products.
Let’s Not Forget About Corruption
Dr. William Thompson is a longtime CDC scientist who has published some of the most commonly cited pro-vaccine studies, some of which claim that there is absolutely no link between the MMR vaccine and autism. He pointed to a specific study that he co-authored in 2004 for the CDC, which claimed that “the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine does not cause autism or any particular subtypes of autism spectrum disorder.” This study is often cited when trying to justify the use of this vaccine, despite the fact that he later stated they deleted important findings from that study. He said that “it’s the lowest point in my career that I went along with that paper and uh, I went along with this, we didn’t report significant findings… I’m completely ashamed of what I did, I have great shame now that I was complicit and went along with this. I have been a part of the problem.” (source)
Anxious to get this information out, Thompson sent various documents to Congressman Bill Posey, who addressed the congress, reading a statement that he had received from Dr. Thompson:
Sometime soon after the meeting, we decided to exclude reporting any race effects, the [CDC] co-authors scheduled a meeting to destroy documents related to the [MMR vaccine] study. The remaining four co-authors all met and brought a big garbage can into the meeting room and reviewed and went through all the hard copy documents that we had thought we should discard and put them in a huge garbage can. (source)
The list goes on, these are simply a few examples.
The Takeaway
The facts presented within this article only provide a few examples of why Jamie McGuire and countless other parents have the right not to vaccinate their children. The idea that non-vaccinated children are a risk to others is also open to debate, though it has been debunked by many. The facts presented in this article are only a few of many, and using them alone can easily make one understand how it is borderline criminal to enforce mandatory vaccinations on anybody.
At this point, anybody with a big following like McGuire, who has any sort of influence, should feel completely comfortable and justified in sharing their opinion as to why they do not support mandatory vaccinations.
Photo Credit: Hillary Spillane
