Opinion
“The Level of Stupidity Going On Here Is Amazing” – Nobel Laureate For Science On Covid-19 Lockdown
In Brief
- The Facts:
Michael Levitt, a Biophysicist and a professor of structural biology at Stanford University, criticizes the WHO as well as Facebook for censoring different information and informed perspectives regarding the Coronavirus.
- Reflect On:
Can we continue to rely on global organizations like the WHO and our federal health regulatory agencies to guide us in times like these? Do they work in our best interests? Do they work from honesty and truth?
As many of you reading this may already be aware, a number of prominent scientists around the world have been “muzzled’ so to speak when it comes to their positions on COVID-19. Their YouTube videos have been censored, and they have not been given any air time on mainstream media. This has made it so only a few perspectives are aired to the masses. Mainstream media also began a ridicule campaign against these types of scientists, while organizations like Facebook and the World Health Organization (WHO) chose to censor anything that contradicts the WHO’s position.
Should we not have the opportunity to examine research and opinions for ourselves to determine our truth? Why are they being hidden from us? Why do we constantly rely on big organizations that have a track record of fraud and corruption?
Many topics are controversial, and experts sharing opinions on it should have the right to share their thoughts without them being labelled as false or incorrect.
Many have had trouble during COVID with fact checkers. Merely writing articles like this sharing science informed opinions shared by these scientists results in “fake news” strikes. We’re never really given an opportunity to discuss why something is false it seems, we simply are strong armed into removing our content. This particular article may be marked as false. But how can that be? How can sharing an expert opinion and information based on scientific data be “false” and deemed punishable? This is also something brought up in the video below.
While this censorship seems crazy, there’s another side to it. It is making more people aware of a big problem that exists today within science, politics and media – that is often not scientific, not honest and works to mislead people. The politicization of science has led to such things like people believing that products like Glyphosate are safe. We saw this in the past with things like Agent Orange, DDT, Tobacco and more. Products that are found to harm people, go through a 15 – 20 year period of denial before admissions come out and no one is held accountable. Science today isn’t about science, it’s about what can compliment the choices of big corporations that dominate government policy. Is science in this sense being used to help humanity thrive? Or is it used to make certain people wealthy at the expense of thee masses?
In the video below, Michael Levitt, a Biophysicist and a professor of structural biology at Stanford University, calls out the WHO as well as Facebook for censoring information. He’s also one of many scientists who have called into question the severity of the new coronavirus, as well he has criticized the lockdown measures that have been taken across the globe, explaining how it’s caused a lot of needless suffering and damage.
He also mentioned like other things could have been done, simply masks without lockdown might have been sufficient according to him, but I disagree. He also mentioned that lockdowns can be effective for the pandemic, but again, obviously feels it wasn’t necessary for this one.
Furthermore, he points to the politicization of science, and how we are being forced to make moves not based on data and science, but rather economics and politics.
When Dr. Ron Paul shared his opinion a few months ago that “People should ask themselves whether this coronavirus “pandemic” could be a big hoax, with the actual danger of the disease massively exaggerated by those who seek to profit – financially or politically – from the ensuing panic” he was censored and marked as false news, having his social media distribution limited.
That is not to say the disease is harmless. Without question people will die from coronavirus. Those in vulnerable categories should take precautions to limit their risk of exposure. But we have seen this movie before. Government over-hypes a threat as an excuse to grab more of our freedoms. When the “threat” is over, however, they never give us our freedoms back. (source)
It’s not only doctors and scientists, but many researchers and figures like NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden.
Levitt became quite a popular name across China. He offered the Chinese public some reassurance during the peak of the outbreak there, as he had determined, after investigating and crunching some numbers, that the virus will come to a halt.
Why can’t we discuss these things openly and freely? Why are these views harshly censored, ridiculed and wrongly deemed as false?
Almost all of the science we were hearing, for example like organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) was wrong…This has been a disgraceful situation for science..Reports were released openly, shared by email, and all I got back was abuse. And you got to see that everything I said in that first six weeks was actually true and for political reasons, we as scientists let our views be corrupted. The data had very clear things to say. Nobody said to be “let me check your numbers” they all just said “stop talking like that.” – Levitt
Watch the full clip below.
The video below has since “gone private.” There is another clip of the discussion, although not the full one, here. I am not sure how long this particular one will be on YouTube. Here’s another clip
The Takeaway
At the end of the day, we have to keep asking ourselves if our designated government and global health authorities actually have our best interests at hand. If not, why do we continue to support it?
There are many examples that show these institutions do not work to make humanity thrive, but instead oppress humanity. When it comes to the World Health Organization (WHO) for example, Wikileaks exposed how much they are influenced by pharmaceutical companies. Vimeo also recently completely banned a documentary that exposed the same thing. That particular documentary featured many scientists, doctors and even officials from within the WHO.
It’s quite clear to many that government doesn’t really put the citizens it claims to represent first, but instead corporations and big money. So why do we constantly listen to their advice? Why do we constantly rely on them for truth and information? Why do we rely on them for guidance? Would we not be better off determining for ourselves what is appropriate, especially in the face of such controversial times when so much is being exposed?
Is it time humanity becomes self-governed? Is it time we steep away from the need for such parental figures like government? It seems like we are currently in the process of doing this, with many of us beginning to awaken. Collectively, we will be creating a new world, that matches a consciousness of self-governance, and the key is to operate from a place of oneness and peace within, which is a journey of awakening to who we truly are, as opposed to what we have been taught to think. We are in a time of a consciousness renaissance.
Alternative News
Watch: Alan Dershowitz & Robert F Kennedy Jr. Have A Vaccine Debate
In Brief
- The Facts:
Alan Dershowitz and Robert F Kennedy had a vaccine debate regarding the safety of vaccines. It includes a discussion about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine.
- Reflect On:
Why is it that we never hear alternative views about vaccines on mainstream media? Why is certain information about vaccines heavily censored even if that information is backed by strong evidence and research?
Would it not have been serving to have seen this happen already? A vaccine discussion, between two sides with different perspectives. Made available for everyone to see in a big way – perhaps through mainstream media. Sure, Dershowitz and Kennedy are not physicians, they are lawyers by trade. However, just like it can happen for you, me or anyone else, you are able to read studies, explore research, understand how a vaccine works and what’s in it. You can then gain an educated perspective about vaccines.
You are also able to listen to the testimony of doctors, nurses, and families who all have something to say about vaccines. You are able to listen to testimony from whistleblowers like William Thompson at the CDC who claimed that the CDC was manipulating data to show the MMR vaccine was safe when in fact the data indicated, according to Thompson, showed it was strongly linked to a much higher rate of autism in black boys. A study was published with the new data, but was eventually retracted. Here’s a video of congressman William Posey discussing the incident.
The point is, it doesn’t take a doctor to have an educated and intelligent discussion about vaccines. The data is the data, the research is the research, and anybody can educate themselves.
Prior to this, numerous physicians have declined to debate Robert F Kennedy Jr. on this topic publicly. They would cancel the night before the debate. But this time, Dershowitz went for it.
Below is the entire discussion, and it’s well worth the watch to hear multiple perspectives. As it always should be, YOU decide. I mean, should governments and big tech really be deciding which information you should see and don’t see? How about Fact checkers, should they have the power to decide what you see?
Awareness
Physicians For Informed Consent Say Infection Fatality Rate of COVID-19 Is 0.26 Percent
In Brief
- The Facts:
The Physicians For Informed Consent (PIC) recently published a report titled "Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) Compares COVID-19 to Previous Seasonal and Pandemic Flu Periods." According to them, the infection/fatality rate of COVID-19 is 0.26%.
- Reflect On:
Is the new coronavirus as dangerous as it's being made out to be, or does it compare to other severe respiratory viruses? Is what we've gone through with regards to lockdown measures and mask really about the virus, or something else?
What Happened: The Physicians For Informed Consent (PIC) recently published a report titled “Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) Compares COVID-19 to Previous Seasonal and Pandemic Flu Periods.” In their article, they stated the following:
The public has been made aware of the number of COVID-19 deaths and reported cases that have occurred since the beginning of the current pandemic; however, the number of unreported cases has not been widely known or publicized. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that more than one-third of SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that can lead to COVID-19) infections are asymptomatic, meaning that initial estimations of its severity were grossly overestimated. Now, for the first time, Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) has collated data from U.S. antibody studies and produced an educational document outlining how an accurate case-fatality rate (CFR) requires antibody studies in order to guide and measure medical care and public health policies.
Similar to CDC estimations, PIC’s analysis results in a COVID-19 CFR of 0.26%, which is comparable to the CFRs of previous seasonal and pandemic flu periods. “Knowing the CFR of COVID-19 allows for an objective standard by which to compare both non-pharmaceutical interventions and medical countermeasures,” said Dr. Shira Miller, PIC’s founder and president. “For example, safety studies of any potential COVID-19 vaccine should be able to prove whether or not the risks of the vaccine are less than the risks of the infection.
“Regardless of proof of safety, however, a potential COVID-19 vaccine should only be voluntary, in order to safeguard a patient’s human right to determine what will happen with his or her body,” said Dr. Miller.
You can view the PIC’s educational document assessing COVID-19 severity and how they came to their conclusion, here. Obviously the data is always delayed and things are constantly changing with regards to COVID-19 numbers.
Who are the PIC? They are a group of doctors and academics from around the world who have come together to support informed consent when it comes to mandatory vaccine measures. Their information is based on science. Their mission is to deliver data on infectious diseases and vaccines, and to unite doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals, attorneys, and families who support voluntary vaccinations. Their vision is that doctors and the public are able to evaluate the data on infectious diseases and vaccines objectively and voluntarily engage in informed decision-making about vaccination.
They are not the only ones in the ‘academic world’ who make the point that COVID-19 perceptions of danger and numbers are unsubstantiated. For example, John P. A. Ioannidis, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at Stanford University has said that the infection fatality rate is close to 0 percent for people under the age of 45 years old, explaining how that number rises significantly for people who are older, as with most other respiratory viruses. You can read more about that and access that here. In fact, not long ago a study published by several academics from the Stanford School of Medicine suggests that COVID-19 has a similar infection fatality rate as seasonal influenza, you can read more about that and access the study here.
The mainstream media has also addressed the low case fatality rate, warning the public not to be compliant.
Why This Is Important
This is important because the data validates what many doctors have been emphasizing from the beginning of the lockdown, that the new coronavirus is being made out to be far more dangerous than it actually is. This is the opinion of many, not a consensus. As a result, many scientists were extremely confused, and still are, at the measures that multiple governments have taken. For example, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a specialist in microbiology and one of the most cited research scientists in German history, was one of them. (source) There seem to be dozens upon dozens of doctors and scientists raising the same ideas.
Doctors and scientists of such a prestigious background with decades of experience in the field have been censored and silenced by multiple social media platform for sharing their opinion and research, simply because it opposes the narrative that’s being put out by organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations, for example. YouTube has flat out said that it’s censoring any information that contradicts the WHO.
It’s understandable why so many people are confused. On one hand you have mainstream media outlets reporting an overwhelming amount of dead bodies that have to be carted away in freezer trucks, and on the other hand you have a number of scientists and doctors letting people know that we are dealing something that we’ve been dealing with for decades, just another non-severe respiratory virus. Complimenting that is “fact checkers” that are going around blindly upholding the government and health agency narrative. In reality, they are censoring different perspectives, not fact checking.
Other factors are also confusing, like the fact that deaths are being attributed to Covid that are not a result of it.
Did you know that metapneumovirus has been shown to have worldwide circulation with nearly universal infection by age 5? We are talking billions of people. Did you know that outbreaks of metapneumovirus have been well documented every single year, especially in long term care facilities with mortality rates of up to 50%? (source) Did you know that human metapneumovirus infection results in a large number of hospitalizations of children every single year? Did you know nearly 1-2 million children every single year die of these types of respiratory illnesses because they lead to acute respiratory illness? Imagine if the infection rates and death numbers were constantly tracked, and put on an easy to access website, mainstream media, radio etc… Imagine if the other coronaviruses and respiratory illnesses that are more severe in some cases, and arguably more infectious in some cases were subjected to constant monitoring and beamed out to the population every single minute, could you imagine the fear and hysteria?
Are fear and hysteria being used as a marketing tool for a vaccine?
What about Edward Snowden’s thoughts about the under-discussed consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and how it’s being used to take away more human rights?
Here’s a recent Instagram post I came across from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It makes you wonder, doesn’t it?
The Takeaway
Right now, and we seem to see the same thing with other major global events, there seems to be a great divide amongst the population with regards to what is going on. How dangerous is the virus is? Are receiving the correct information from not only our federal, state, and provincial health authorities but the WHO as well?
This divide was further expressed by the collective reaction to lockdown and other mandated measures that have been put in place. There are simply a growing number of people who do not agree with the actions governments have taken to combat Covid, and many of them are doctors, scientists, and people who have some sort of expertise in this area.
The point is, we are not obligated to listen to our government. Although it seems that way sometimes, “obey or be punished”, the ultimate power lies with the people. We as a collective choose what direction we go, and right now many of us are simply choosing to follow, obey, not question, and be wary of the ones who are asking questions. This is OK, this path is not wrong, but how does it feel to simply follow narratives that you don’t know are true? Why are so many others questioning and backing up their conclusions with facts? What world is created out of blind acceptance of anything?
Furthermore, the emergence of a digital “fact-checker” going around the internet that’s censoring the opinions and research of some experts in the field simply serves as a catalyst for many to also question what is going on here. The fact checks, in many cases, become so ridiculous that people are now realizing that the information that is fact checked is often the information to reflect on.
One thing is for certain, the coronavirus has served as a great catalyst for more people to start questioning what they’re told, and to seek out information for themselves. For quite a long time, we haven’t really been thinking for ourselves, instead we’ve let “the corporation” do that for us. This is why we are seeing the emergence of so much information that continues to contradict what we are being told.
We have so much potential as a human race, and to come closer to accessing that potential, a great step would begin asking deeper and better questions about what we’re told. We can do this by gathering different perspectives as opposed to s simply one from mainstream media.
Reflect, is participating in our current political process helping us thrive? Or are we simply giving our power away to a system that is full of what we call corruption and that doesn’t have our best interests at hand?
Our current system was created from a level of consciousness that we as humans are evolving beyond. This is why so many are feeling a desire to look for new ideas and ways of seeing things, because our current ways no longer resonate with our being, we are simply doing them out of. habit and unconsciousness.
In order to create a new system, you can’t do it from the same level of consciousness we are at now or else we will only create more of the same thing. If we want change, might we create it when we as individuals operate from a greater sense of awareness and inclusiveness, a higher state of consciousness? Might we create it from a place of peace, understanding, and non-judgement as opposed to ego consciousness and polarity?
At the end of the day no matter what is happening, we are all united in our desire to see humanity thrive.
Alternative News
NY Frontline Nurse Turns Into Investigative Journalist After Taking A Hidden Camera Into The Hospital
In Brief
- The Facts:
Erin Marie Olszewski is a nurse who turned into an investigative journalist after witnessing some strange things inside the "epicenter" of the pandemic, in New York, at Elmhurst hospital.
- Reflect On:
Why is there so much controversy, as well as evidence, information, and testimony that seems to completely contradict the World Health Organization (WHO) and our federal health regulatory agencies?
What Happened: The interview below, conducted by Journeyman Pictures, features Erin Marie Olszewski. Olszewski is a nurse who became an investigative journalist after experiencing and witnessing some confusing events that took place regarding the new coronavirus in the hospitals where she was working.
During the pandemic, she worked at two hospitals. One private and one public, in Florida and in New York. The hospital where she worked in New York was called Elmhurst in Queens, and it’s considered the “epicenter of the epicenter” of the outbreak. Her experiences inside of the hospitals give her a very interesting perspective of what’s been going on, and it inspired and effected her so much that she decided to quit and become an investigative journalist. It’s just another person added to the list that is seeing something completely different than what we’ve been told, and what we are being told.
The interview is a bit outdated and took place last month. It’s reached well over one million views and is one of many videos that Journeyman Pictures has put out with some interesting people that have received a lot of attention. I just came across it, which is why I am sharing it now because I know there are still a few people out there who will be interested in this.
Alternative media is so important because no matter how much evidence and examples exist to prove something, if the narrative threatens the official stance that’s beamed out by mainstream media and the World Health Organization (WHO), it’s usually deemed as false or just ridiculed and labeled a conspiracy theory.
This is concerning, especially when it comes to COVID-19 because many doctors, scientists, and epidemiologists have had their research and opinion completely censored, especially by social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook. YouTube recently admitted that any information that contradicts the WHO will be taken down, no matter who it comes from. Again, we’ve seen this happen to some of the world’s leading scientists in this area.
Is it right to have what I call a digital authoritarian Orwellian “fact-checker” patrolling the internet? Should people not have the right to examine information openly and freely, and decide for themselves what they chose to believe instead of being told what is correct and what isn’t correct?
What’s really going on here? These are important and OK questions to ask. Many people still don’t want to travel down that road. Are we living in a time where even questioning something is greeted with a harsh reaction? Why are we so offended all of the time? Why are we so closed off to perspectives that are not shared by the mainstream media? Why are we so sheltered from these perspectives? Is it because these perspectives completely dismantle many people’s perception of how our world really works?
Why This Matters
I found it interesting when she provided information suggesting that COVID-19 deaths were not accurate, in that people who don’t die as a result of the virus were being counted in the death count. This correlated with a lot of other information that’s surfaced with regard to this. For example, Toronto Public Health tweeted in late June that “Individuals who have died with COVID-19, but not as a result of COVID-19, are included in the case counts for COVID-19 deaths in Toronto.” There are multiple examples from multiple countries and states. If interested, you can read more about that in this article as it goes into more detail.
What’s interesting is that it’s not just Olszewski. Many nurses, doctors, scientists, epidemiologists, and pathologists have all raised concerns about this pandemic hinting towards foul play, and this interview is simply another great example.
Perspectives on the pandemic like this, again, are not really well known when it comes to the mainstream collective mind. This is why alternative media is so important, and it’s also why there has been a massive censorship campaign of media outlets like ours. We’ve been demonetized and our social media reach is constantly limited due to the restrictions that Facebook puts on our page.
This is why we started CETV, a platform that’s independent and not reliant on social media posting. We created it in an attempt to keep doing what we are doing and continue to have the ability to do so. It’s how you can support us so we can continue to bring awareness to information like this.
The Takeaway
We are living in a world where mainstream media literally beams their perception of events in the consciousness of people through television programming. Simultaneously, a massive ridicule campaign combined with censorship ensues when it comes to information that threatens that narrative, the narrative portrayed by the select few mainstream media outlets, who have been exposed as mouthpieces for powerful corporations, governments, and intelligence agencies, that is. You can see a few examples here.
Why are people who expose information always punished? Alternative media outlets are also being punished and people like Julian Assange are in jail for exposing crimes against humanity by powerful people, governments, and corporations. How is it that this is happening, is it because we identify with those who are committing these crimes against humanity? Is it because the ones doing it always seem to do it under the guise of goodwill and necessity?
Human beings are good, moral, ethical creatures. The environment that shapes us and our consciousness, however, has been influenced by an extreme amount of manipulation. The only way to drive us into certain measures is to make us believe we are doing it for the good of not only ourselves but for others as well.
We have to ask ourselves, are the measures we are being forced into actually effective? Is this really about the virus or are governments using the coronavirus for ulterior motives?
At the end of the day, the amount of fraud, corruption, and deceit that seems to be exposed every month within these governments, corporations, and federal/world health organizations is quite clear for those who are willing to take a look. This begs the question, why do we continue to listen, obey, and follow? Why are we constantly relying on a small group of elite people to decide the direction of the human race and what we should do with our lives? Why do we keep voting and upholding a system that is clearly outdated and serves no real purpose?
